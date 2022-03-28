Shorthanded Celtics falter in overtime road loss vs. the Toronto Raptors

Despite a valiant effort, and a 4-point lead with less than a minute left in regulation, the Celtics never made that final play. Without Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the Celtics’ offense sputtered in key moments and the Raptors dominated the offensive glass in a 115-112 overtime loss Monday night at Scotiabank Arena.

TORONTO — When it was really possible, when the shorthanded Celtics really had a chance to beat the streaking Toronto Raptors, who were at full strength, thoughts of how much scoring was back in Boston was supplanted by the effort to make a winning play at the end.

Without four starters, the Celtics traded blows with their rivals to the North for 53 minutes, with coach Ime Udoka digging deep into his bench for support. But after Marcus Smart scored a layup with 3:16 left in overtime for a 110-106 lead, the Celtics did not record another field goal. They relentlessly tried attacking the rim but the tall, athletic Raptors allowed nothing in the paint.

On the final possession, Smart and Grant Williams missed open looks on 3-pointers, until Fred VanVleet secured the rebound in the final seconds. The Celtics fell out of first place in the Eastern Conference and had their six-game winning streak snapped.

Smart led the Celtics with 28 points on 10-for-25 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds but he missed nine 3-pointers. Williams added 17 while Derrick White scored 15 and Aaron Nesmith added 13, including a key 3-pointer in the final minute of regulation.

Pascal Siakam, who has struggled against the Celtics, led Toronto with a season-high 40 points including back-to-back buckets to give the Raptors the lead for good before he fouled out with less than a minute left in overtime.

With Tatum and Brown home resting and Robert Williams and Al Horford out, the Celtics played valiantly. But 17 turnovers along with some key missed free throws ruined a chance for an improbable win.

The Celtics were close to getting the victory in regulation, but committed two costly turnovers in the final minutes to squander their chance for a clinching basket. Thaddeus Young blocked Smart’s shot attempt, and Siakam countered with two free throws.

Tied with 12.6 left, Williams was stripped by Toronto guard Fred VanVleet, and the Celtics never got a shot off, forcing an already tired team into overtime.

The Celtics eliminated most of their mistakes in the third quarter and turned this game into a defensive slugfest, blocking the Raptors three times at the rim on the same possession, frustrating VanVleet, who was barking for calls most of the evening.

Smart tallied 24 points on 9-for-21 shooting. As has been his pattern during his career, Smart may have taken some ill-advised shots, but he aggressively attacked the rim and kept the Celtics close.

Toronto appeared to take its opponent more seriously in the second quarter, with coach Nick Nurse employing a trapping defense that squeezed ball handlers Smart and Payton Pritchard. The results were disastrous for Boston: nine turnovers in the period, leading to 14 Toronto points.

The Celtics defense was solid all night, but they were giving up steals and easy layups at an alarming rate. A key play occurred at the end of the first half, when the Celtics had a chance to close out the quarter with a two-possession lead. VanVleet instead stripped Pritchard near midcourt and scored a foul-inducing layup with 3.3 seconds left.

Toronto led, 59-58, at the half, and outscored the Celtics, 29-20 in the period. Smart scored 10 points in the period, but didn’t get much help from his teammates. Still, Boston was more than competitive without their four missing starters.

Without those players, the Celtics didn’t seem to stand much of a chance against the streaking Raptors, but the complimentary players did not play like they expected to lose.

The reserves, led by Smart, played one of their more masterful quarters of the season, piling up 38 points in the opening period on 56 percent shooting. Udoka dug deep into his bench, pulling out Sam Hauser and Luke Kornet for quality minutes, in addition to starting little-used reserve Nesmith.

The result was hustle, ball movement and sparkling 3-point shooting. The Raptors staggered for a while, as the Celtics were the better team despite three former All-Stars watching from home.

Smart, now the primary offensive option, scored 8 points while Pritchard came off the bench for 7 and Hauser added 5, including a 3-pointer that may have clipped the roof of Scotiabank Center.

The 38-30 lead was a distinct message that the Celtics wouldn’t be pushovers, regardless of how much this game meant to Toronto, which is fighting the Cleveland Cavaliers to avoid the play-in tournament.

The saving grace for Toronto was Siakam. The Celtics didn’t have an answer for Siakam, who scored 10 points in the opening quarter as the Celtics defense focused on blitzing sharpshooter VanVleet, who was relegated to distributor.

