Though loaded with ex-Patriots, Raiders will ‘create our own culture,’ says Josh McDaniels

“The opportunity you have to add some guys you have some familiarity with, that never hurts,” McDaniels said Monday at the NFL owners meetings. “But this is all about what the Raiders are going to do. We’re going to create our own culture. The culture is going to be determined by the players, the people in the building, the standard that Mr. [ Mark ] Davis has set, and the accountability that we all have to it.”

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Despite several connections on the roster and coaching staff, new Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is not concerned about his team earning the nickname “Patriots West.”

The Raiders signed several ex-Patriots, adding running back Brandon Bolden, safety Duron Harmon, tight end Jacob Hollister, fullback Jakob Johnson, and defensive end Chandler Jones. Offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor, who spent two seasons in New England, is also under contract, but he was already on the team when McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler were hired in January.

The Raiders reportedly made a push to land cornerback Stephon Gilmore, too, although McDaniels said there is “nothing substantial in that regard.” Gilmore, who turns 32 in September, remains an unrestricted free agent.

On the coaching front, McDaniels brought three Patriots assistants to Vegas: Bo Hardegree as quarterbacks coach, Mick Lombardi as offensive coordinator, and Carmen Bricillo as offensive line coach. He also hired Patrick Graham, who spent 2009-15 in New England in various assistant roles, as defensive coordinator.

“When I went to Denver [as head coach in 2009], I didn’t really have the opportunity to bring people that had worked with me before,” McDaniels said. “I had only been in the league for eight years. I didn’t have as much experience and as many connections as I do at this point.

“It’s a blessing that we have the opportunity to work together. Some of us that have those relationships, you just hit the ground running a little quicker.”

McDaniels spent a total of 18 seasons over two stints with Patriots coach Bill Belichick, primarily serving as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Now that he has a chance to lead his own team again — more than a decade after his last head coaching opportunity — McDaniels doesn’t want those past relationships to be the dominant story line.

“We’ve got a lot of great people in the building, starting with the people that were there long before I got there,” he said. “I’m really excited to join in that culture and try to further it as we go.”

Still, the amount of crossover builds a strong case for “Patriots West.”

Even Jones acknowledged it in a recent radio interview, noting how McDaniels, Ziegler, and Graham have known him since he was “a puppy.” Jones’s three-year, $51 million contract was the most lucrative among the ex-Patriots.

“It’s a dream come true,” Jones said on SiriusXM. “To have the opportunity for everything to come around full circle, for me to be on the same team with these guys, it contributed a lot to my decision. It gives me a lot of trust.”

McDaniels returned the praise.

“Chandler’s a really good guy,” he said. “He’s obviously a great football player. He has an infectious personality. He practices like that. He comes to work with a smile on his face. He’s an easy guy to like.

“I think his teammates will embrace him quickly, I’m sure, and he’ll reciprocate that with what he does at practice and hopefully on the game field.”

The Raiders’ splashiest move, however, had nothing to do with New England. They traded first- and second-round draft picks to Green Bay for Davante Adams, one of the best receivers in the NFL.

McDaniels is hopeful that the mix of additions and existing pieces can make his team competitive in an intensifying division race.

“Hopefully, we can make the most out of this opportunity,” he said.

A fan of Butler’s

Titans coach Mike Vrabel is still a big fan of his former player Malcolm Butler, who came out of a brief retirement and signed a two-year deal with the Patriots last week.

“I have a lot of respect for Malcolm,” Vrabel said. “We used to call him a street rat because that’s who he was. He was competitive. He competed, he battled. I wish Malcolm nothing but the best.”

After starting his career in New England, Butler signed a five-year, $61 million contract with the Titans in 2018, the same year the organization hired Vrabel as head coach. Of Butler’s three seasons in Tennessee, his best was his last: In 2020, he registered 100 tackles, a team-high 14 passes defensed, and four interceptions.

The Titans released Butler in March 2021, but he quickly found a new home, signing a one-year contract with the Cardinals. He never suited up up for a game, though, retiring before the season started because of personal reasons.

After a year away, Butler is back in the NFL — and Vrabel seems pleased about where he landed.

“I’m happy he’s going back to New England,” Vrabel said. “If he’s not going to play for us, I’m glad he’s playing for New England.”

Straightening the line

The Bengals are confident former Patriots guard Ted Karras will provide leadership and work ethic to their overhauled offensive line.

“We heard tremendous things about Ted,” coach Zac Taylor said. “That’s why we approached him with the contract that we did. Once you get a chance to get him in the building and meet him, he’s about all the right stuff. Two-time Super Bowl champion, he’s been there three times, he knows what success looks like. He knows how hard the work is going to be in front of him.”

Karras signed a three-year, $18 million contract with the Bengals, joining guard Alex Cappa and tackle La’el Collins as new additions. Joe Burrow was the most-sacked quarterback in the league last season, so reinforcing the line was one of the top priorities.

The Patriots attempted to bring Karras back, but ultimately were outbid.

Safety Peppers visits

The Patriots hosted safety Jabrill Peppers on a visit Monday. Peppers, a 2017 first-round pick out of Michigan, spent the last three seasons with the Giants, so Patriots offensive assistant Joe Judge is familiar with him.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.