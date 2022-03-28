With start of the season fast approaching, Red Sox continue to work out some of the kinks

With spring training shortened by nearly four weeks because of the lockout, time is precious and the Sox are running out of it as Opening Day approaches.

On the field, not so much.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — On the schedule, Monday was listed as a day off for the Red Sox.

That explains why 10 players reported to JetBlue Park for a 10 a.m. intrasquad game. Alex Cora watched from the good seats behind home plate along with assistant general manager Eddie Romero and other staffers.

The game was scheduled to keep Nate Eovaldi on turn for Opening Day. He threw 78 pitches over six innings, allowing one run on four hits and striking out five without a walk.

Eovaldi is scheduled to face the Pirates on Saturday as a final prep for the Yankees on April 7 in the Bronx.

Trevor Story, back in camp after paternity leave, batted for both teams to get some extra work. Eovaldi struck him out in the first inning, then retired him on a line drive to shortstop in the second.

But Story sliced a triple into the right field corner in the third inning. With his new teammate dancing down the line, Eovaldi got two quick outs to end the inning.

“Attaboy, Nate,” Cora shouted.

Eovaldi looked sharp and Story is back and catching up. It was a good day for the Sox.

But they still have work to do in Florida before going to New York.

Eovaldi, Nick Pivetta, Tanner Houck and Michael Wacha are lined up to pitch the first four games. Rich Hill or Garrett Whitlock will start the fifth game.

Like every other team this season, the Sox will be fortunate if they get 25 innings from their starters the first turn through the rotation. They’ll need to identify two or three pitchers who can provide 4-6 outs in the middle innings and keep the game under control.

That could be Whitlock, Darwinzon Hernandez or perhaps Tyler Danish, a 27-year-old non-roster righthander who has impressed in camp.

He hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2018 but the former second-round pick is healthy and has pitched well.

The Sox also need a fourth outfielder. Maybe it will be 31-year-old Rob Refsnyder, a former Yankee who has since played for the Blue Jays, Rays, Rangers, and Twins.

Cora described him as a good athlete who can play center field if needed and hit lefties.

“He’s a guy we’re paying a lot of attention to,” the manager said.

But Cora also mentioned in that same conversation a few days ago that he expects the trade market to heat up this week as teams make decisions.

Outfield is a spot where the Sox could make an upgrade, one that would ideally make J.D. Martinez only an occasional outfielder.

For now, Cora says he will use Martinez as the righthanded hitting half of a platoon with Jackie Bradley Jr. Presumably this plan is a placeholder until they come up with something better. Because it’s not a good idea for the long term.

Martinez is 34 and defensive metrics leave little doubt that he’s a poor defender. The Defensive Runs Saved charts have him at negative-15 in the outfield since 2017.

But that’s only part of the problem. Over the last two seasons, Martinez has an .874 OPS when he’s the designated hitter and .588 when he plays the outfield.

Martinez has a routine that works for him as a DH. He takes extra swings between innings, reviews videos and scouting reports, and comes to the plate prepared to do damage.

Put him in the outfield and that routine is interrupted, his production goes down and the odds of an injury increase.

The universal DH is a blessing for the Red Sox, especially with Martinez in a contract season. Put him in the lineup 150 or so times as a DH and he’ll hit 35 homers, drive in 110 runs and post a .925 OPS.

That Martinez had a poor second half last season (.268/.320/.468) was related to his playing too much in the field. But when a foot injury limited him to DH in the postseason, his numbers soared. That’s not a coincidence.

Harold Ramirez, who was traded from the Guardians to the Rays last week, would have been a good fit for the Sox. Another similar opportunity could pop up in the next few days.

There’s a good chance at least one of the players who lines up for introductions on Opening Day with the Sox is in another camp for now.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.