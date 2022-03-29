Foo Fighters cancel Boston Calling appearance

Foo Fighters have canceled their headlining performance at Boston Calling this year, the festival announced Tuesday in a statement on its website. The news comes four days after the death of longtime Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, 50.

Foo Fighters were set to perform on Friday, May 27, as the day’s headliner for Boston Calling, and had an international tour schedule set for the rest of the year. The band has canceled all upcoming shows, according to a press release.