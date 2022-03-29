fb-pixel Skip to main content

Foo Fighters cancel Boston Calling appearance

By Sam Trottenberg Globe Correspondent,Updated March 29, 2022, 1 hour ago
Foo Fighters' drummer Taylor Hawkins and lead singer Dave Grohl on stage at the Lollapalooza 2022 music festival in Santiago. The March 20 show would turn out to be Hawkins's final performance.JAVIER TORRES/AFP via Getty Images

Foo Fighters have canceled their headlining performance at Boston Calling this year, the festival announced Tuesday in a statement on its website. The news comes four days after the death of longtime Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, 50.

Foo Fighters were set to perform on Friday, May 27, as the day’s headliner for Boston Calling, and had an international tour schedule set for the rest of the year. The band has canceled all upcoming shows, according to a press release.

Boston Calling said it would announce a new headliner soon. The Strokes are still set to headline on Saturday, May 28, and Metallica on Sunday, May 29. Additional artists include HAIM, Run The Jewels, Oliver Tree, and Weezer.

