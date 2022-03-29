Harvard Film Archive reopens

Last Thursday, the Harvard Film Archive screened Flora Gomes’s 2002 musical comedy, “My Voice.” The Bissau-Guinean director was in attendance. He’s a fellow at Harvard this semester.

The last time the HFA had a screening the film’s director was also on hand. The film was “Wendy and Lucy” (2008). The filmmaker was Kelly Reichardt. The date was March 10, 2020. Welcome back, HFA.

Highlights of this spring’s programming include an April 1 screening of the Oscar-nominated documentary “Hale County This Morning, This Evening” (2018), with director RaMell Ross in attendance; and, as part of the archive’s ongoing Cinema of Resistance series, screenings on April 10 and 11 of “Maidan,” Sergei Loznitsa’s 2014 documentary about the demonstrations in Kyiv that led to the overthrow of Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych.