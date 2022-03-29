Boston will offer flexibility on North End outdoor dining, Wu says

North End restaurants can pay the $7,500 seasonal charge in monthly installments, she suggested. And the city will lay out a process for eateries to apply for so-called “hardship waivers.”

Mayor Michelle Wu said on WBUR Monday that she is prepared to offer restaurateurs in densely-packed neighborhood some flexibility on the fees and regulations the city imposed earlier this month.

In the North End brouhaha over outdoor dining, it seems a deal is near.

Wu will speak on North End outdoor dining again at a 2 p.m. press conference.

“I’ve had some very, very helpful and positive and productive conversations with the restaurant community as well, and there are some clarifications to the program that we are happy to make,” Wu said on “Radio Boston.”

For example, Wu said restaurants that choose to launch patio seating later in the season should not be required to pay the full fee, and that she understands how smaller eateries away from the main thoroughfare have a “different economic situation” than the anchors of Hanover Street.

The announcement follows a sparring match between restaurants and city officials last week. A group of North End restaurateurs threatened to sue the city over the fee, which does not apply in other neighborhoods. (Restaurants in the North End will also be charged a monthly parking fee for street spots their patios occupy and will have a shorter outdoor dining season — by two months — than the rest of the city.) Wu responded in a letter, saying she would be willing to shut down the program in the North End entirely if most restaurants found the regulations “unworkable.”

Now, it seems a sudden stop to the al fresco experience is unlikely.

Wu and Rep. Aaron Michlewitz met with about a dozen North End restaurant owners over the weekend in an effort to find a compromise, the Globe reported. And certain restaurateurs have ideas of their own: Philip Frattaroli, who owns multiple North End eateries, is rallying restaurants to add a $4 surcharge to every check on an outdoor patio. That, he said, could help offset the city-sanctioned fees.

Wu enacted the rules to address quality-of-life concerns from residents who complained of congestion, parking, and trash issues these past two years, after the program was launched to help restaurants weather the pandemic. The city has reasoned that the $7,500 fee will cover the costs of additional trash pickup and supplementing lost residential parking spots with garage spaces.

“We wanted to make sure that in [the North End] where there is the most intense disruption from outdoor dining, that there could be resources to address this,” Wu said Monday.

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @ditikohli_.