Condé Nast employees seek union as media organizing grows

Condé Nast employees say the new organizing effort was sparked by internal tensions that date back to at least 2020, when current and former Bon Appétit workers said they had encountered racial inequality in the workplace.

The union campaign includes workers at titles like GQ, Vanity Fair, Vogue, Glamour and Bon Appétit, as well as the company’s entertainment studio. NewsGuild said it’s seeking to represent about 500 workers. Other Condé Nast magazines, including the New Yorker and Wired, have already formed unions that were recognized by the company.

More employees at magazine giant Condé Nast are seeking to unionize, part of a growing wave of organizing efforts across the publishing industry.

The magazine company has also grappled with an industrywide decline in ad revenue, dwindling print subscriptions and job cuts. In the early days of the pandemic in May 2020, Condé Nast laid off about 100 U.S. employees.

In a statement, Condé Nast employees said they want the company to make a strong commitment to staff diversity, more job security, higher pay, clearer paths to job advancement and more transparency. NewsGuild, an affiliate of the Communications Workers of America, represents other Condé Nast magazines, as well as staffers at the New York Times and Washington Post.

A Condé Nast spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Condé Nast is owned by Advance Publications, a closely held media company led by the billionaire Newhouse family, which also owns stakes in cable companies Discovery Inc. and Charter Communications Inc.

Union organizing has grown in newsrooms in recent years, fueled by journalists seeking more racial equality and job security in an uncertain industry.

The share of workers represented by unions in industries like publishing, media and entertainment rose in 2021 from the year before, according to government data released in January.

