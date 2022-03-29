Healey no longer opposes sale of R.I. utility

Attorney General Maura Healey has dropped her opposition to National Grid’s sale of its Rhode Island utility after the British company agreed to ensure Massachusetts ratepayers don’t end up paying up to $29 million in additional annual costs that could have been caused by the sale. The settlement resolves Healey’s appeal of an order by the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities in 2021 that waived a full review of National Grid’s $3.8 billion sale of Narragansett Electric to PPL Corp. Earlier this month, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court essentially sided with Healey in that dispute, putting the sale of Narragansett on hold. Healey’s primary argument focused on the shared services that Narragansett provides to the broader National Grid organization. Many of those expenses, Healey’s office argued, would have been ultimately borne by Massachusetts customers after the sale of the Rhode Island subsidiary. This settlement only takes effect if the deal goes through; the transaction was also challenged by Rhode Island’s attorney general. — JON CHESTO

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

FINANCE

Advertisement

Hong Kong replaces State Street as ETF manager

Hong Kong appointed a Hang Seng Bank Ltd. unit to manage the city’s largest exchange traded fund, replacing State Street Corp. after the firm became embroiled in a controversy over sanctioned Chinese companies last year. The Tracker Fund is the most actively traded ETF in Hong Kong with HK $112.8 billion ($14.4 billion) in assets, tracking the benchmark Hang Seng Index. State Street last year said it would avoid making new investments in sanctioned companies such as China Mobile Ltd. that are included in the index, but quickly reversed its decision after a local outcry. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

LIFE SCIENCES

Boston to overtake San Francisco area as top lab space site in US

Boston, with more lab space under construction than anywhere else in the United States, is poised to surpass the San Francisco Bay Area as the country’s biggest hub for life sciences. For now, the Boston metropolitan area, including Cambridge, is slightly smaller with about 32 million square feet of life-sciences space, compared with almost 34 million in the Bay Area, according to Colliers. But Boston has 62 million square feet under construction or proposed — far more than the 18 million square feet in the West Coast metro, a report by the brokerage shows. The Boston area, with a talent pool fed by dozens of colleges and universities, is pulling in more venture capital money, bolstering its ecosystem of big pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and biotech startups. To meet demand, landlords are busy converting offices, hotels, and retail space into labs, and building projects from the ground up. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

MEDIA

Nielsen sold for $16 billion

Nielsen is being acquired for $16 billion, including debt, about a week after the media measurement company rejected a $9 billion offer. Viewing data collected by Nielsen plays a big role in determining where billions in advertising dollars are spent each year. The company itself has annual global revenue of about $3.5 billion. A group of private equity investors led by Evergreen Coast Capital Corp., an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management L.P., and Brookfield Business Partners L.P. along with institutional partners will pay $28 for each outstanding Nielsen share. Nielsen has come under criticism for failing to create new methods of capturing the amount of time people spend watching streaming services, such as Netflix or Hulu. Nielsen is expected to launch a new cross-media measurement tool by the end of the year. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

TAX PREPARATION

FTC sues over ‘free’ TurboTax claim

The Federal Trade Commission is suing TurboTax maker Intuit, saying its ads for “free” tax filing misled consumers. Intuit says it will fight the suit. The consumer protection agency said Tuesday that millions of consumers cannot actually use the free tax-prep software option — two-thirds of tax filers in 2020. They are ineligible, the agency says, if they are gig workers or earn farm income, for example. “TurboTax is bombarding consumers with ads for ‘free’ tax filing services, and then hitting them with charges when it’s time to file,” said Samuel Levine, Director of the Bureau of Consumer Protection, in a statement. “We are asking a court to immediately halt this bait-and-switch, and to protect taxpayers at the peak of filing season.” Intuit, based in Mountain View, Calif., said in a statement late Monday night that it will challenge the lawsuit. ”Far from steering taxpayers away from free tax preparation offerings, our free advertising campaigns have led to more Americans filing their taxes for free than ever before and have been central to raising awareness of free tax prep,” said Kerry McLean, executive vice president and general counsel of Intuit. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

TECHNOLOGY

Woman agrees to stay away from Apple CEO

A woman accused of harassing Apple CEO Tim Cook with pleas for sex and other crude suggestions before showing up at his Silicon Valley home in a threatening manner last October agreed to stay way from him for the next three years under an agreement approved Tuesday. Julie Lee Choi, 45, consented to the deal negotiated with Apple during a appearance in Santa Clara County Superior Court. Cook, Apple’s CEO for the past decade, wasn’t present at the proceeding held in San Jose, Calif. An Apple lawyer also declined to discuss the stipulation. The agreement requires Choi to refrain from coming within 200 yards of Cook during the next three years, and prohibits her from attempting to communicate with him through any electronic means, including on Twitter accounts or e-mails. If she violates the terms, Choi could face criminal charges and potentially be imprisoned. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

HEALTH CARE

UnitedHealth to buy home health care company

UnitedHealth Group is spending about $5.4 billion to delve deeper into home health care with the acquisition of LHC Group. The health care giant said Tuesday that it will pay $170 in cash for each share of LHC’s stock in a deal expected to close later this year. UnitedHealth, which runs the nation’s largest health insurer, will add LHC Group to its Optum Health business, which operates primary care clinics and surgery centers. LHC Group provides in-home health and hospice care to patients dealing with injuries, illnesses, or chronic conditions. The Lafayette, La., company has 964 locations in 37 states. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

LABOR

Workers at Conde Nast unionize

Hundreds of workers at publishing giant Condé Nast, which owns titles like Vogue, Vanity Fair, Bon Appétit, and GQ, announced Tuesday that they had formed a companywide union. The Condé Nast Union is affiliated with the NewsGuild of New York, which also represents editorial employees at The New York Times as well as other publications. The union will cover more than 500 employees from all of Condé Nast’s brands, except for those from Ars Technica, Pitchfork, Wired, and The New Yorker, which unionized separately with the NewsGuild in recent years. In a statement shared through the NewsGuild on Tuesday, the union said it had asked Condé Nast management for voluntary recognition. “We plan to have productive and thoughtful conversations with them over the coming weeks to learn more,” a Condé Nast spokesperson said. The company has voluntarily recognized the four existing unions. — NEW YORK TIMES

Advertisement



