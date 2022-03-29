Boston is Chris Rock’s first post-Oscars appearance. What will he have to say?

Smith has apologized for his outburst — in a statement Monday, he called it “unacceptable and inexcusable” — but Rock has yet to publicly address the altercation, or the wisecrack that provoked it. (He likened Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, to the bald-headed character played by Demi Moore in 1997′s “ G.I. Jane ,” perhaps unaware that Pinkett Smith shaved her head because of the hair-loss condition alopecia .)

His performance here — Rock has six sold-out shows at the Wilbur over the next three days — is his first public appearance since being smacked in the face by actor Will Smith at Sunday’s Academy Awards. Not acknowledging an incident that was witnessed by 16 million people and has since kindled a roaring fire on social media seems impossible.

When comedian Chris Rock walks onstage at the Wilbur Wednesday, he’s likely to say something about the slap seen around the world. How could he not?

Everyone, it seems, has had something to say about the brouhaha — just check the torrent of hot takes on Twitter over the past 36 hours — but comedian Lamont Price thinks Rock will have the last laugh.

“He’s gonna have a mountain of material after this,” says Price, who’s from Dorchester. “I’m not saying he wants to have it, given the situation, but he’s gonna win in the end.”

Local comedian Lamont Price Brian Feulner

Price doesn’t endorse what Smith did, but he does understand why he did it. More surprising has been the intensity of what Price calls people’s “pearl-clutching” afterward.

“Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and Chris Rock barely moved. Apparently white people saw him getting beat up by Stone Cold Steve Austin,” says Price, who’s Black. “I didn’t see that. But, like, white people will call the cops if your music’s too loud, so this was a massacre.”

To comedians and others who complain that Sunday’s fracas is an example of so-called “cancel culture” — that their ability to do what they want onstage is being curtailed by overly sensitive audiences — Price isn’t buying it.

“Some comics are, like, ‘We can’t say what we want to say,’” says Price. “Yes, you can. What you can’t do is control how someone’s gonna feel about it. If somebody gets mad at me, that’s not up to me.”

And Price finds the idea, floated by some, that Smith’s best actor Oscar for “King Richard” should be taken away from him to be preposterous.

“I mean, maybe you want to take Harvey Weinstein’s Oscar,” he says. “And I think Roman Polanski got a standing ovation from an undisclosed location.”

Comedian Laura Severse, also from Dorchester, says she doesn’t have a lot of experience upsetting audience members because her cruelest humor is directed at her husband and kids. But she couldn’t quite believe what she saw Sunday night.

“For Will to storm the stage and hit Chris Rock is really unacceptable,” says Severse. “It violated a basic human tenet we learn in preschool, which is that we don’t use our hands to settle disputes. I mean, my children know that.”

Asked how her husband would react if a comedian mocked her the way Rock mocked Pinkett Smith, Severse said he’d definitely know better than to respond as Smith did.

“There’s an expectation that the comic might roast a couple people in the front row,” she says. “At the end of the day, it’s just a joke.”

