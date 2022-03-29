Elton John adds additional Gillette Stadium show to farewell tour

The Rocket Man is saying goodbye and now there’s one extra chance to see him blast off.

In June of last year, Elton John announced that he would be performing at Gillette Stadium on July 28, 2022, as part of his farewell tour. Today, the “Tiny Dancer” singer announced 11 additional tour dates, including another performance at the Foxborough venue on July 27.

“It’s hard to believe that after tomorrow in St. Louis, I’ll have just a handful of shows left before I wrap up my final arena performances in the United States,” the 35-time-Grammy-nominee said in a video announcing the added tour dates. “This year will see my grand finale in North America, playing stadiums all around the country with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had.”