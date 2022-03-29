Elton John adds additional Gillette Stadium show to farewell tour

The Rocket Man is saying goodbye and now there’s one extra chance to see him blast off.
In June of last year, Elton John announced that he would be performing at Gillette Stadium on July 28, 2022, as part of his farewell tour. Today, the “Tiny Dancer” singer announced 11 additional tour dates, including another performance at the Foxborough venue on July 27.
“It’s hard to believe that after tomorrow in St. Louis, I’ll have just a handful of shows left before I wrap up my final arena performances in the United States,” the 35-time-Grammy-nominee said in a video announcing the added tour dates. “This year will see my grand finale in North America, playing stadiums all around the country with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had.”
Tickets for the additional dates go on sale at 10 a.m. on April 6 at eltonjohn.com.
The tour — called Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour — began in September of 2018 and was cut short by the pandemic. It has already come three times to TD Garden — twice in 2018 and once in 2019. John, 75, will conclude the North American leg of the tour at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Nov. 20, 2022.
