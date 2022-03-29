Jada Pinkett Smith shares a message about ‘healing’ following Oscars controversy

“This is a season for healing and I’m here for it,” Pinkett Smith wrote in simple text against a plain pink background.

On the heels of Sunday’s Oscars where Chris Rock made a joke at Pinkett Smith’s expense, the actress shared a post to her Instagram on Tuesday , breaking her silence for the first time since the onstage altercation between Rock and her husband, Will Smith.

Many weren’t sure what to make of the post, and it didn’t include a caption. Pinkett Smith could be saving her words for her next installment of “Red Table Talk” — a Facebook Watch original that features Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow Smith, and mother Adrienne Banfield Norris.

The onstage confrontation happened after Rock joked to Pinkett Smith that he was looking forward to a sequel to “G.I. Jane,” a dig at her shaved head. The actress has publicly talked about her struggle with alopecia, a hair-loss condition. Will Smith then strode onto the stage, hit Rock in the face, and sat back down. Then the “King Richard” actor yelled, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth.”

Smith has since issued a formal apology, writing on Instagram on Monday that “violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive.”

