Recipe: A creamy, ultra-green soup puts spring in a bowl

Serves 4

While we all wait for the fickle weather to settle, you can at least get spring in a bowl with this creamy, ultra-green soup. Both spring onions and watercress are early vegetables just coming into markets. Spring onions, which are not the same as scallions, are actually very young onions that are harvested with thick green stalks and pronounced white bulbs, sometimes tinged with pale purple. If you can't find them, use leeks. You should also be able to find watercress, but spinach would make a fine substitute. Make it pretty with a swirl of cream and a sprinkle of chives. The warmth of spring is coming.

2 tablespoons unsalted butter 2 spring onions or 1 large leek, thinly sliced (rinse leek thoroughly) 2 stalks celery, thinly sliced 2 large Yukon Gold or Yellow Finn potatoes (about 1 pound), peeled and cut into 1-inch chunks 4 cups chicken stock or vegetable stock 1 bunch watercress, thick ends trimmed or 2 large handfuls (about 4 ounces) baby spinach 2 cups frozen peas Salt and pepper, to taste ½ cup heavy cream, creme fraiche, or sour cream (for garnish) 2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives (for garnish)

1. In a large soup pot over medium heat, melt the butter. Add the onions or leek and celery. Cook for 5 minutes, stirring often, or until they soften but do not brown.

2. Add the potatoes and stock. Bring to a boil. Lower the heat and set on the cover askew. Simmer for 15 to 18 minutes, or until the potatoes are tender.

3. Stir in the watercress and peas. Simmer for 1 to 2 minutes, or until the watercress wilts and the peas are hot.

4. In a blender, puree the soup in batches until smooth. Return to the soup pot and taste for seasoning. Add more salt and pepper, if you like. Return to a simmer and ladle into bowls. Garnish each bowl with a swirl of cream and sprinkle with chives.

