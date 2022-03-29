Recipe: Her Sephardic grandmother’s Mina de Carne, a Passover meat pie, has been in the family for generations

Serves 4

Cambridge resident Fran Putnoi, whose mother's family comes from Izmir, Turkey, pulls out this recipe at Passover for Mina de Carne, a dish of ground meat and matzo. It came from her grandmother, Victoria Corri, but it's been in the family for many generations. Fran speculates that the dish is 500 years old, but other cooks think it dates to a much earlier time. To make it, saute ground beef (or a mixture of beef and lamb) with onion. Add pine nuts and a lot of parsley and chopped celery leaves. Soften matzos by submerging them in chicken broth or water. Check them after 30 seconds; they go from malleable to mush in an instant. Do this two at a time; you'll need about six to make three layers of matzo, sandwiching two layers of ground meat, which results in a kind of Passover lasagna. Quite a delicious one.

Olive oil (for the dish) 3 tablespoons pine nuts 2 tablespoons olive oil 1 medium onion, coarsely chopped 1 pound lean ground beef or a mixture of ground beef and ground lamb ¾ cup chopped fresh parsley mixed with chopped celery leaves ½ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon black pepper 6 plain matzos 2 cups chicken stock or water 2 eggs 2 sprigs fresh parsley, leaves chopped (for garnish)

1. Lightly oil an 8- or 9-inch square baking dish. Have on hand a large baking dish for soaking the matzos.

2. In a large dry skillet over low heat, toast the pine nuts, shaking the pan often, for 5 minutes, or until they start to brown. Tip the pine nuts into a bowl.

3. In the skillet, heat the 2 tablespoons olive oil. Add the onion and cook, stirring often, for 5 minutes. Add the beef or beef and lamb mixture. Cook, stirring and breaking up the meat with the side of a large kitchen spoon, for 5 minutes, or until it starts to brown.

4. Add the parsley and celery leaves, salt, and pepper. Stir in 2 tablespoons of the nuts. Leave to cool slightly.

5. To soak the matzos, work with 2 at a time. Heat the stock or water only until lukewarm. Pour into the large baking pan. Add the matzos and soak for 30 to 60 seconds, or until they are flexible. Watch the matzos carefully because they will disintegrate if you leave them longer than a minute. Lift them out and transfer to a cutting board.

6. Set a sheet of matzo in the baking dish. Use part of another sheet to completely cover the bottom of the dish. Add half the meat mixture. Add another sheet of matzo and extra pieces so the layer of meat is completely covered with matzo. Add the remaining meat. Cover competely with matzos.

7. In a bowl, whisk the eggs and 1/2 cup of the chicken stock or water used to soak the matzos. Add a generous pinch of salt. Pour the egg mixture over the top of the dish. With your hands, press the top sheets so they're just covered with the egg mixture. Sprinkle with the remaining 1 tablespoon pine nuts.

8. Let the dish sit at room temperature for 15 minutes.

9. Set the oven at 350 degrees.

10. Bake the dish for 45 to 50 minutes, or until the top is starting to brown and the meat is bubbling at the edges. Remove from the oven and leave to settle for 5 minutes. Sprinkle with chopped parsley.

Sheryl Julian. Adapted from Fran Putnoi