SEASONAL RECIPES

Recipe: A vegwich filled with eggplant and artichoke relish is hearty enough for dinner

By Lisa Zwirn Globe Correspondent,Updated March 29, 2022, 1 hour ago
Eggplant and Artichoke Vegwich.Karoline Boehm Goodnick

Serves 4

The best vegetable sandwiches are bursting with bright flavors and hearty enough to be a meal. Layer thick slices of broiled eggplant with a relish made from chopped artichokes, tomatoes, and Kalamata olives on a cut-up baguette, ciabatta rolls, or multigrain toast. Instead of mayo, spread hummus on the bread to add protein and keep the filling together.

1large eggplant (about 1 1/4 pounds), cut lengthwise into 4 thick (3/4 inch) slices
4tablespoons olive oil
Salt and pepper, to taste
1can (14 ounces) whole artichokes in water, drained
4ounces (1/2 cup) cherry tomatoes
¼cup pitted Kalamata olives
¾teaspoon dried oregano
1 baguette, cut into 4 lengths or 4 ciabatta rolls or 8 slices toasted multigrain bread
1cup hummus
2cups baby spinach or arugula

1. Place an oven rack about 6 inches below the broiler element and turn the broiler to high. Have on hand a rimmed baking sheet.

2. Place the eggplant slices on the baking sheet. Brush both sides of the slices with 3 tablespoons of the oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Broil for 6 to 8 minutes, or until the top sides are dark golden brown. Turn the slices and broil for 6 minutes more, or until golden. Cool until just warm.

3. Meanwhile, coarsely chop the artichokes and tomatoes and transfer to a bowl. Chop the olives into small pieces and add to the artichoke mixture with the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil, oregano, and a pinch each of salt and pepper.

4. Cut the baguette pieces or rolls in half crosswise. Spread the cut sides of baguette, rolls, or toast generously with hummus. On the bottom halves, place the eggplant. Top with spoonfuls of the artichoke relish and cover with spinach or arugula. Add the top halves of the bread. Use a serrated knife to cut each sandwich in half.

Lisa Zwirn

Lisa Zwirn can be reached at lisa@lisazwirn.com

