Ticket prices for Chris Rock’s Boston shows spike after that slap at the Oscars

Chris Rock is coming to Boston’s Wilbur Theater this week, marking his first public appearance since Sunday’s Oscars where he made a crack about Jada Pinkett Smith that got him slapped in the face by her husband, Will Smith.
It was a media moment that reverberated around the world, and Smith has since apologized to Rock as well as to the Academy. Rock declined to press charges, but has been more or less quiet since the incident.
So, what does Rock have to say about the controversy? Many are hoping he’ll address it during his Boston run, which begins Wednesday.
Rock’s Ego Death Tour rolls into the Wilbur this week for six shows. He’ll do two performances a night, at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., from Wednesday through Friday. Tickets for all six shows are sold out, though third party distributors still have some seats left for those willing to pay top dollar.
On Stubhub, tickets are listed between $125 and $399. On Vividseats, they’re listed between $244 and $1,150. And on TickPick, tickets are listed between $307 and $1,463. Tickets appear to be pricier for the later shows.
TickPick reported that they sold more tickets overnight following the Oscars than they did in the past month combined, according to an emailed statement. TickPick said the cheapest ticket was sold on March 18 at $46. Now, with the lowest ticket price hovering around $300, TickPick said prices for Rock’s Boston shows shot up around 600 percent Sunday to Monday.
Here's the moment Chris Rock made a "G.I. Jane 2" joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, prompting Will Smith to punch him and yell, "Leave my wife’s name out of your f--king mouth." #Oscars pic.twitter.com/kHTZXI6kuL— Variety (@Variety) March 28, 2022
