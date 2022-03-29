Ticket prices for Chris Rock’s Boston shows spike after that slap at the Oscars

Chris Rock is coming to Boston’s Wilbur Theater this week, marking his first public appearance since Sunday’s Oscars where he made a crack about Jada Pinkett Smith that got him slapped in the face by her husband, Will Smith.

It was a media moment that reverberated around the world, and Smith has since apologized to Rock as well as to the Academy. Rock declined to press charges, but has been more or less quiet since the incident.

So, what does Rock have to say about the controversy? Many are hoping he’ll address it during his Boston run, which begins Wednesday.