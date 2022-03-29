fb-pixel Skip to main content
Wool trivets look cool but can handle heat

By Ann Trieger Kurland Globe Correspondent,Updated March 29, 2022, 33 minutes ago
A wool trivet from Canadian company Danica Heirloom.Handout

Trivets from the Canadian company Danica Heirloom feel so cozy you might want to snuggle up with them like a blanket. The 6-inch squares are constructed with hand-felted, little wool spheres in various warm color combinations — blues, grays, browns, gold, and lavender with names like Shadow Ombre and Ochre Scattered. Thick, durable, and heat resistant, baking dishes or pots can go straight from the oven or stovetop onto the trivet. They not only protect the table or counter but look stylish as well. And like a favorite sweater, spot cleaning is recommended rather than machine washing (about $10 each). Available at Kitchen Outfitters, 342 Great Road, Acton, 978-263-1955; Brookline Booksmith, 279 Harvard St., Brookline, 617-566-6660; Maxima Gift Center, 212 Mass. Ave., Arlington, 781-646-6835.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND

Ann Trieger Kurland can be reached at anntrieger@gmail.com.

