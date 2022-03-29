Would it hurt you to try something new? Introducing Ungapotchies

Ungapotchies, chocolate clusters, from the Brooklyn-based company The Matzo Project. Handout

Ashley Albert and Kevin Rodriguez set out to create a tastier matzo, a staple during the Passover holiday. Friends since they met at a Jewish summer camp more than 30 years ago, the two co-founded The Matzo Project in Brooklyn, a line of artisanal matzos made in small batches. They first introduced flavorful, sturdy, super-crunchy square sheets that are not crumbly like commercial brands, and later, triangular chips that are either salted, cinnamon-sugared, or everything-flavored. The packaging alone is worth the purchase for it will make you chuckle — a Jewish grandma wearing a colossal pair of sunglasses kvetching “Eat Something You Look Skinny” or “Would It Hurt You To Try Something New?” Now, the company has rolled out luscious, chocolate crunchy desserts called Ungapotchies (a Yiddish word to proclaim something over-the-top or ornate) — chocolate clusters prepared with buttery toffee, crisped rice, and salted matzo with either Belgian milk chocolate and peanuts or dark chocolate and coconut. “They are a version of a French ‘rocher,’ " which means rock, says Albert. Even the grandma on the package praises the confection by saying, “Get Them Away From Me.” ($18 for a 3.5 ounce box). Available at matzoproject.com.