Boston activist Monica Cannon-Grant and her husband plead not guilty to defrauding donors to anti-violence nonprofit

Cannon-Grant, 41, and her husband, Clark Grant, 38, appeared via Zoom for their arraignment before US Magistrate Judge Judith Dein on an 18-count indictment handed down by a federal grand jury earlier this month charging them with wire fraud, conspiracy, and making false statements on a mortgage application. Cannon-Grant faces an additional charge of mail fraud.

Prominent community organizer Monica Cannon-Grant and her husband pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges that they defrauded donors who donated to their nonprofit, Violence in Boston Inc., illegally collected pandemic unemployment benefits, and lied on a mortgage application when purchasing their Taunton home last year.

The couple is accused of raising more than $1 million in grants and donations for their Boston nonprofit created to help people in need, then spending a substantial amount of it on themselves. They spent donations on a vacation to Maryland, dining at restaurants, trips to a Boston nail salon, rent on their Roxbury apartment, and buying a car for a family member, the indictment alleges.

During a 10-minute hearing, Assistant US Attorney Adam Deitch told the judge that the government’s case against the couple is “complex” and involves a “massive” amount of evidence, including substantial electronic records, an apparent reference to financial transactions, e-mails, and texts gathered during the investigation. He asked for more time than is typically allowed under federal court procedures to share the evidence with defense lawyers.

Robert Goldstein, an attorney who represents Cannon-Grant, and Julie-Ann Olson, who represents Grant, said they needed to review some of the evidence before deciding whether to object to the government’s request.

Dein ordered prosecutors to turn over the first batch of evidence to the defense within four weeks and said she would rule later on the government’s request for more time to share additional evidence. She scheduled a status hearing for May 23.

About 70 people attended the remote hearing, and Cannon-Grant and her husband appeared solemn as a clerk read the charges against them. She started the anti-violence nonprofit in 2017 and emerged as a local leader in the Black Lives Matter movement.

Her husband was arrested in October on charges that he illegally collected unemployment benefits and made false statements on a mortgage application. On March 15, Cannon-Grant was arrested at their Taunton home after a sweeping federal indictment implicated her for the first time and brought additional charges against her husband. The couple are accused of three separate schemes: defrauding donors, illegally collecting an estimated $100,000 in pandemic unemployment benefits, and lying on a mortgage application.

Cannon-Grant received $33,426 in unemployment benefits, according to the indictment, while Grant collected $67,950 even though he had a full-time job for a transportation company.

“Unemployment caught my ass. Asked me to provide documents by June unless I’ll have to pay it all back,” Cannon-Grant texted her husband on March 26, 2021, authorities allege.

In a statement after Cannon-Grant’s arrest, Goldstein said “we are extremely disappointed the government rushed to judgment here.”

“VIB [Violence in Boston] and Monica have been fully cooperating and their production of records remains ongoing. Drawing conclusions from an incomplete factual record does not represent the fair and fully informed process a citizen deserves from its government, especially someone like Monica who has worked tirelessly on behalf of her community. We remain fully confident Monica will be vindicated when a complete factual record emerges.”

Cannon-Grant rose to prominence in 2020 after organizing a march in Franklin Park that drew thousands to protest the killing of George Floyd and other Black people at the hands of police. She formed a collaboration with a Dorchester restaurant to distribute more than 1,000 free meals a day to people struggling during the pandemic.

For her efforts, the mother of six was honored as a Bostonian of the Year by The Boston Globe Magazine and hailed as the city’s “best social justice advocate” by Boston Magazine.

Violence in Boston Inc. started off small in 2017, operating out of Cannon-Grant’s Roxbury home, but by 2020 had moved to a sprawling headquarters in Hyde Park. Donations poured in, as the group received more than $50,000 in April 2020 alone, prosecutors allege.

After Cannon-Grant’s arrest, Dein released her on personal recognizance and told her she may continue to work for her nonprofit, which runs a food pantry two days a week, but cannot handle the organization’s finances. On Tuesday, the judge told Grant that as a condition of his bail he is also prohibited for handling any financial transactions related to the nonprofit.

