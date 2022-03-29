Brockton mayor mourns death of Peter Monsini, worker killed in garage collapse in Boston

Monsini, of south Easton, was operating a piece of heavy machinery at the Boston garage around 5:30 p.m. Saturday when the garage floor buckled beneath him. Monsini, who was working for JDC Demolition and was on his second day at the site, fell nine stories to the ground, officials said.

“Peter Monsini was a classmate and a friend,” Sullivan said in a statement posted to Twitter. “He was a lifelong Brocktonian who worked in the construction and demolition industry his entire life. Many of those years were for his family’s Brockton business. Our city mourns his loss and my condolences go out to his family, fellow union members, and friends.”

Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan on Monday mourned the loss of his high school classmate Peter Monsini, the 51-year-old man who fell nine stories to his death Saturday at a construction site at Boston’s Government Center Garage .

“He was a loving son, brother, father, uncle and friend,” his family said Monday in a statement, which thanked emergency responders for their efforts in the immediate aftermath of the collapse. “He was full of life, passionate, thoughtful, and will be missed deeply by his family and partner Alicia.”

Monsini’s cousin Rich Monsini, owner of Angelo’s Famous Roast Beef in Plymouth, also posted a lengthy, heartfelt tribute to Peter Monsini via Facebook on Monday.

“It really is so True that it can happen to the best!” Rich Monsini wrote. “All of my great memories with my cousin are surfacing. I remember playing on the same football team and the coach had us doing 1 on 1 drills. I started to cry because I didn’t want to hit my own cousin. ... We once got hired to run a kitchen at a bowling alley and we argued over chicken fingers.”

Rich Monsini added that when he bought his first car in 1990, his cousin decided to purchase one for himself too.

“His was a sweet ride!” Rich Monsini wrote, adding that he and his cousin would tool around in his car playing popular rappers of the era. “I was the master at beatboxing and he would rap. ... He was Smooth Pete and every one knew it!”

Peter Monsini, Rich wrote, was also a stylish dresser who always sported a “perfect” haircut.

“Nobody could ever replace Pete,” Rich Monsini wrote. “He was one of a kind! He was different, but I am too! And so is everyone else on this planet! We all have our own ways! I’m going to end with this. He and I were like brothers growing up. We fought together but loved together. We had battlegrounds but always made peace. ... I have a thousand more stories but some I have to keep between us. Even though we haven’t talked in a while I always kept him in my heart. I’ll miss him dearly! I already do.”

Officials have released little information about the fatal collapse, including records related to the construction project. On Monday, however, they urged patience as investigators carry out a complicated review.

“It will take some time,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said during a brief meeting with reporters. “This is a complex project, and this will be an intensive investigation ... our investigation will take a close look at every possible point of information to help determine what happened and how it happened.”

The construction work is part of a massive project known as Bulfinch Crossing, a mixed-use project that was proposed in 2008 and received city approval five years later.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.