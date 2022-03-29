Developer buys former Motel 6 site in Braintree

A Boston developer has bought the site of the long-closed Motel 6 in Braintree near the Route 3 roundabout exit-entrance and plans to develop it for retail uses.

Torrington Properties bought the site, at 125 Union St., on March 11 for $4.5 million, according to Registry of Deeds records.

The motel has been closed since the local Board of Health revoked its operating license in July of 2017 — saying it presented a threat to public health and safety after a shooting there left a man dead, and a police officer seriously injured.