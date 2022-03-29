Developer buys former Motel 6 site in Braintree

A Boston developer has bought the site of the long-closed Motel 6 in Braintree near the Route 3 roundabout exit-entrance and plans to develop it for retail uses.
Torrington Properties bought the site, at 125 Union St., on March 11 for $4.5 million, according to Registry of Deeds records.
The motel has been closed since the local Board of Health revoked its operating license in July of 2017 — saying it presented a threat to public health and safety after a shooting there left a man dead, and a police officer seriously injured.
The motel sits on about 2 acres near the intersection of Route 3 and close to an MBTA train station. The long-vacant property is assessed at $3.4 million, according to town records.
Advertisement
In his State of the Town address on March 9, Mayor Charles Kokoros announced the impending sale and proposed reuse for retail purposes.
“This property sits at a main entrance point to Braintree and … I promise you that my staff will work expeditiously to facilitate the permits to allow for the long-awaited revitalization of this location to serve the needs of our community,” he said.
Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.