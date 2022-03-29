Watch: Drone in T subway tunnel offers surreal footage

Only a small area in front of the camera is lit as the drone follows the tracks, pauses briefly to scan to the right, and then continues on toward the platforms. No damage is visible in the brief video.

The silent 29-second video posted to the MBTA’s Instagram account is timestamped 3:45 p.m. Sunday and shows Orange Line subway tracks in the foreground and two platforms in the distance, as the drone moves slowly through the darkened tunnel.

As the MBTA restored Orange Line service on Tuesday, following a partial collapse at the former Government Center Garage three days earlier that killed one worker, the agency also released drone video from inside the subway tunnels that offers a view commuters rarely get to see.

The MBTA partnered with the Aeronautics Division of the state Department of Transportation to send a drone into Orange Line and Green Line tunnels to scan them following the collapse on Saturday, the agency said in the posting.

“This allowed us to safely assess tunnel conditions before sending engineers in for in-depth structural inspections,” the MBTA said.

In a separate statement Tuesday, the MBTA said it had determined it was safe to resume Orange Line service between North and Back Bay stations after conducting an inspection and running test trains in the tunnels. Green Line service remains suspended between North Station and Government Center, the MBTA said.

Trains will continue to bypass Haymarket, the closest station to the former Government Center Garage, where an estimated 100 tons of concrete and steel fell to the ground above Green and Orange line tunnels during the collapse.

The incident killed Peter F. Monsini, 51, an employee of JDC Demolition Company Inc., who was operating a piece of heavy machinery when the garage floor buckled beneath him and he fell nine stories to the ground. It was Monsini’s second day on the job.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.