Fire in East Boston triple decker displaces 19 people

Nineteen people were displaced Tuesday morning after a fire broke out in a triple decker in East Boston, officials said.

The Boston Fire Department tweeted that at approximately 12:30 a.m. firefighters were working in frigid temperatures at the fire on Meridian Street. The blaze was on the second and third floors of the building, and there were no injuries, the tweet said.

The Red Cross responded to provide assistance to the displaced residents, and an MBTA bus was dispatched to give them a place to stay warm, fire officials said in the tweet.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.