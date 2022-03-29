fb-pixel Skip to main content

Fire in East Boston triple decker displaces 19 people

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated March 29, 2022, 1 hour ago
Firefighters battled a fire at a triple decker on Meridian Street in East Boston early Tuesday morning.Boston Fire Department

Nineteen people were displaced Tuesday morning after a fire broke out in a triple decker in East Boston, officials said.

The Boston Fire Department tweeted that at approximately 12:30 a.m. firefighters were working in frigid temperatures at the fire on Meridian Street. The blaze was on the second and third floors of the building, and there were no injuries, the tweet said.

The Red Cross responded to provide assistance to the displaced residents, and an MBTA bus was dispatched to give them a place to stay warm, fire officials said in the tweet.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com.

