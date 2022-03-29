High carbon monoxide levels at three stores in Mattapan force evacuation

A medical incident was reported at 1296 Blue Hill Ave. around 1 p.m., where a person said they felt lightheaded and dizzy, said Brian Alkins, a spokesman for the Boston Fire Department. Crews responded shortly after the initial call, Alkins said.

Three stores were evacuated and one person was transported to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after “very high” levels of carbon monoxide were detected in a Mattapan building, fire officials said.

Three stores were evacuated in Mattapan Tuesday afternoon after a high level of carbon monoxide was measured.

When another person said they had similar symptoms, crews decided to measure the carbon monoxide levels, which were determined to be “very high,” Alkins said.

Three stores from 1296 to 1300 Blue Hill Ave., and six people in total were evacuated immediately, Alkins said. There were two other stores on the block, but they were vacant, he said.

Advertisement

Alkins said he did not know the exact measurement of carbon monoxide that was detected.

All six people were evaluated at the scene, and one was transported to the hospital by Boston EMS, Boston fire said on Twitter.

As of 3:25 p.m., a department hazmat technician was still on site determining the cause of the high levels, and all buildings will remain vacant until a cause is determined, Alkins said.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.