Inspectors get first look at Green and Orange Line tunnels closed due to Government Center garage collapse

Poftak estimated the collapse that killed JDC Demolition Company Inc. worker 51-year-old Peter F. Monsini sent 100 tons of concrete and steel on to the Green and Orange line tunnels that spider underneath the Haymarket Station area. A larger section of the Green Line, principally the area where the busway was, was potentially impacted more than the Orange Line, he said.

“We have begun the first round of inspections,” T General Manager Steven Poftak said in a telephone interview with the Globe Tuesday. “But we don’t have a specific timeline [for resumption of Green and Orange Line service]. Because we don’t know what we don’t know right now.”

MBTA engineers and outside experts hired by the T Monday night conducted their first inspections of the Green and Orange Line tunnels underneath the collapse site at the former Government Center Garage where an Easton man was killed on Saturday.

“We’re optimistic so far,’’ Poftak said. He declined to be more specific about the first wave of findings from the engineering teams. “I will say so far, given where the impact was, the Orange Line is probably on a faster track to reopening than the Green Line because the material that dropped did not fall directly on the Orange Line tunnel. It fell on the Green Line tunnel.”

The fatal collapse is under investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration along with Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden and Boston police.

Monsini, an Easton resident and the father of a 17-year-old son, was operating a piece of heavy machinery at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday when the garage floor buckled beneath him. Monsini, a member of Local 4 of the International Union of Operating Engineers, was on his second day at the site and fell nine stories to the ground, officials said.

“He was a loving son, brother, father, uncle and friend,” the Monsini family said in a statement, which thanked emergency responders for their efforts in the immediate aftermath of the collapse. “He was full of life, passionate, thoughtful, and will be missed deeply by his family and partner Alicia.”

Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan mourned the loss of Monsini, his high school classmate. “Peter Monsini was a classmate and a friend,” Sullivan said in a statement posted to Twitter.

The construction work is part of a massive project known as Bulfinch Crossing, a mixed-use project that was proposed in 2008 and received city approval five years later.

Work has been halted at the site while an investigation into Monsini’s death is underway and while the safety inspections by the T and the city’s Inspectional Services Department are also being conducted, officials said.

Poftak also cautioned that timing for the resumption of service will also depend, not just on the integrity of the tunnels, but the speed with which the owners of the Government Center Garage are able to safely remove the tons of debris still lying above the tunnels. Some of that debris includes one or more beams that alone weigh 25 tons, he said.

“We are jointly developing a removal plan” with the developers of the site, Poftak said. “You need to keep heavy machinery off of the tunnels. You have to make sure that it’s being removed with exquisite precision so that nothing gets dropped. Removing that debris is not a trivial task. Moving the debris over the tunnels is an exceptionally challenging task.”

Poftak said that no Orange or Green Line trains were in the tunnels at the time of the collapse. As part of the T’s safety review of the project, the MBTA decided not to operate in the area on those weekends when the demolition of the garage was underway.

“Service was suspended at the Haymarket stations” when demolition was underway, he said. “This was a decision that I think was not taken lightly … and obviously it had a huge impact on service. It was the right decision. Prioritizing safety is how we have approached this project from the beginning and is what we will continue to do.”

He said T passengers are understandably frustrated by the continued use of shuttle buses between other Orange and Green Line stations. But also said he believes they realize that the accident cost a man’s life and that it will take time to assure service can safely operate through Haymarket.

“I don’t think anyone’s happy to be running shuttles,” he said. “And obviously, we’d prefer not to be in this mode. But, I think, in general folks have been really understanding. This is not something we did, it’s something we have to deal with.”

Orange Line service is suspended between North Station and Back Bay until further notice, while the Green Line won’t run between North Station and Government Center. Buses will replace service between the Green Line stops. Orange Line customers with destinations between Downtown Crossing and Back Bay are encouraged to use the Green Line stations between Park and Copley Stations, the MBTA said.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.





