MIT will require SAT and ACT scores again this year

“With the advent of safe, effective pediatric vaccination, the expansion of the free in-school SAT (where most students now take the test), and the introduction of the digital SAT, most prospective students can take them again,” school officials said in a statement on MIT’s website .

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology will again require SAT or ACT test scores from students applying in 2022, the school announced Monday, two years after suspending the requirement during the pandemic.

Stuart Schmill, dean of admissions and student financial services, said in a Q&A posted by MIT News that reinstating standardized test scores will help find identify students most likely to succeed at MIT.

“Our research has shown that, in most cases, we cannot reliably predict students will do well at MIT unless we consider standardized test results alongside grades, coursework, and other factors,” he said. “These findings are statistically robust and stable over time, and hold when you control for socioeconomic factors and look across demographic groups. And the math component of the testing turns out to be most important.”

Test scores will continue to be just one part of a “holistic” admissions process, he said.

Standardized test scores may improve admissions chances for students from disadvantaged backgrounds, Schmill said, because they offer a chance to demonstrate their academic ability even if their high school doesn’t offer advanced coursework, or if they lack access to “fancy internships and expensive extracurriculars” and “lengthy letters of recommendation from their overburdened teachers.”

“I don’t want to ignore the challenges with, or limits of, the tests,” Schmill said. “However, what I think many people ... don’t understand is how unfortunately unequal all aspects of secondary education are in this country.”

Schmill said students who are unable to take the test safely due to a disaster or disruption, COVID-19 concerns, or another reason can include an explanation in their application. Students in these cases will still receive a “full and fair review,” Schmill wrote in a blog post.

MIT’s decision runs counter to many major colleges and universities that have dropped standardized test requirements, which critics say grant an unfair advantage to wealthier students with access to tutors and other resources.

Bob Schaeffer, executive director at the National Center for Fair and Open Testing, told the New York Times that MIT “is definitely an outlier,” and called the move “an unfortunate decision.”

“So much of the super selective admissions world has decided that test scores are not fair or accurate,” he said.

Schaeffer said more than two-thirds of the 2,330 four-year colleges and universities in the United States have made SAT or ACT scores optional through at least fall 2023.

He also noted that MIT had not publicized the research it cited showing that standardized math test scores can predict success at the university.

“It’s hard to understand how without more evidence,” he said. “MIT math scores are so high on average that there won’t be much distribution in scores.”

Schmill told the New York Times that MIT has not published its data because it could compromise the privacy of its students.

Andrew Palumbo, vice president for enrollment management at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, said that while he doesn’t “begrudge any individual institution for making any decision that’s right for them,” in his view standardized testing has “classist, racist, sexist overtones.”

Instead, Worcester Polytechnic Institute puts more weight on a student’s high school transcript because it captures a fuller picture of academic success over several years, Palumbo told the New York Times. The school will not be considering test scores in its admission process for at least eight years.

Material from The New York Times was included in this report.

