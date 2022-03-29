Peregrine falcons are back at the Superman Building. Watch them live

The peregrine falcons that have taken up residence atop the Superman Building downtown had been spotted a few days earlier exhibiting what’s known as a bowing courtship display. The birds – while posturing and basically screaming at each other – bow down and point to the area where they might raise their young. It’s one of the falcons’ mating rituals, which also includes flying around the city in close formation, like fighter jets doing stunts at an air show.

PROVIDENCE — At 9:05 a.m. on March 22, high above Providence, spring in Rhode Island commenced with the drop of a speckled reddish-brown egg.

Jeff Hall, senior director of advancement and peregrine point man at the Audubon Society of Rhode Island, hoped they had enough time to get the camera pointed at their nest box to broadcast live online before the eggs’ arrival. But technology still hasn’t caught up to the speed of a peregrine falcon, and at 9:05 a.m. on March 22, the female laid the first one. The second came two days later. The third, two days after that.

Two days after , on Monday, the Audubon Society of Rhode Island got its live stream up and running online. Too late to see the three eggs drop in real time, though the cameras caught a fourth egg being laid around 11:45 p.m. Monday night, even if humans weren’t monitoring.

“Life happens fast,” Hall said.

Especially for a peregrine falcon: They are the fastest birds in the sky, which also makes them the fastest animals on the planet. At a steep dive, they can reach more than 200 miles an hour, annihilating their prey with balled talons. Pigeons don’t stand a chance.

Peregrines were once an endangered species. But like the iconic bald eagle, they’ve made a miraculous comeback in the half-century since the pesticide DDT, which weakened their eggs, was banned.

In 1999, they were removed from the endangered species list. So now it’s not really a huge deal, at least scientifically, that there are two peregrine falcons nesting on top of Rhode Island’s tallest building. Neither falcon here this year has bands on their legs. That’s too bad for people who want to know their backstory, but a good sign about their population health: There are birds being born in the wild without humans having anything to do with it. They might be the same birds that came last year, or they might not.

A peregrine falcon with eggs and chicks atop the Superman building in Providence in June 2021. The falcons who laid eggs in the nest this year may be the same ones, or may be another set. Peter Green

Since 2000, the year after their removal from the endangered species list, peregrines have nested and been tracked by bird enthusiasts in a manmade box near the top of the Superman Building. The live-stream camera has been up since 2010. They are also the building’s only tenants: The Superman Building at 111 Westminster St., also known as the Industrial National Bank Building, has been empty since the last tenant vacated in 2013. The building’s owner, Hall said, has been gracious about letting them go up and take care of the camera and band the young peregrines. They hope that continues if and when something happens to the building to accommodate humans, too.

But for now it’s just the birds. If people set aside their work for a bit and turned the live-stream on at 11:44 a.m. Tuesday, they would see one of them sitting on the three eggs, looking askance at the camera from inside the manmade box filled with rocks. The look comes across as soul-piercing. The bird probably doesn’t even know you’re watching. Hopefully your boss doesn’t, either.

“She’s just sitting,” says Peter Green, perhaps Providence’s best known falcon watcher, as he watched the live stream Tuesday morning. “Beautiful.”

In addition to the live-stream, Green can see them from his apartment downtown. He’s written a book about them, takes photographs of them during the banding every year, and puts together graphics charting the nest.

This will be his last year, at least as a resident of downtown Providence: He’s moving to East Greenwich. He will probably still be involved, but not as close up.

“I’ve already got spotted salamanders in our little pond” in East Greenwich, Green said. “So I’m moving on.”

Things change and are born again. That’s what the peregrine falcon nest is really all about, says Jeff Hall, the Audubon official. And spring migration in general. And just spring. It was bitter cold up there Monday when Hall went up to take care of the camera, but the birds didn’t seem to mind the chilly breeze ruffling through their feathers, and soon that breeze will get warmer anyway.

The eggs should hatch around early May. Then, about three weeks later, when their legs have grown to full size, the Audubon Society and its partners will band the birds for later observation. Then in mid-June they’ll fly away.

“It is sort of a rite of spring,” Hall said. “Change comes every season. The wood frogs and the peepers start going – it’s just a sign that everything is starting over again. It’s a sign of hope for the new year.”

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.