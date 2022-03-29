Plymouth County fatal overdoses fell 18 percent in 2021

There were 130 fatal overdoses in Plymouth County in 2021, compared to 158 in 2020, the report said.

The decrease occurred as overdose deaths increased nationally, Plymouth County Outreach noted in its 2021 annual report.

The number of fatal overdoses in Plymouth County fell by 18 percent last year, according to a county organization designed to save lives of those struggling with substance abuse.

The number of non-fatal overdoses fell 11 percent — from 1,063 in 2020, to 947 in 2021.

Seventy-six percent of all overdoses took place in five of the county’s 27 communities —Brockton, Plymouth, Wareham, Middleborough, and Marshfield — with Brockton accounting for 41 percent of the total.

In more than two-thirds of the overdoses incidents, the victims received Naloxone — the drug that reverses overdose effects — and 94 percent of those people survived, the report said.

The report also said that the number of people identified as “at-risk” increased significantly, but said that was positive because it meant more people reached out for help.

Plymouth County Outreach’s work includes distributing Naloxone throughout the county, as well as working with local police departments and the Bridgewater State University police to make treatment more accessible for individuals with substance use disorders and their families.

In 2022, the organization said it plans to continue giving “hot spot outreach” in Brockton, Plymouth, and Wareham, and will add the communities of Middleborough, Marshfield, and Rockland. Plymouth County Outreach said it also will target help for inmates with a history of substance abuse when they are released from the Plymouth County House of Corrections.

