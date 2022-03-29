PPAC will open 2022-2023 season with ‘The Tina Turner Musical’

Lynn Singleton, the CEO and president of the Providence Performing Arts Center, said he often reflects back on April 2021, when everyone was socially distanced, wearing masks, and contemplating “if the world was going to end or not.”

But PPAC’s performances brought them all back, and for the last several months, attendees swarmed the theatre for “Hamilton,” “Oklahoma,” and “Pretty Woman.”

PROVIDENCE — When the Providence Performing Arts Center announced their 2021-2022 season last April, it was the first sign of a potential renaissance in downtown Providence. At the time, the area’s restaurants were still closed most of the week due to pandemic-related restrictions, the sidewalks were bleak during the week, and office workers still hadn’t made their return.

On Monday, Singleton announced that the 2022-2023 season will kick off with “The Tina Turner Musical” on Sept. 11, followed by the hit musical “Mean Girls,” which will run from Oct. 4 to 9.

“Tootsie” will run from Oct. 25 to 30, followed by “Les Misérables” (Nov. 15-20), the new musical “Jagged Little Pill” (Jan. 17-22), the classic family production of “Annie” (Jan. 31-Feb. 5), and “Come From Away” (Feb. 21-26).

The season will also feature one Broadway special, “The Simon & Garfunkel Story,” on March 11, 2023.

The Tony Award and Grammy-award winning Best Musical “Hadestown” will run from March 21 to 26, followed by “Six,” which features the stories of King Henry VIII’s wives, from April 11 to 23.

“Beetlejuice” will run from April 25 to 30.

Masks and proof of vaccination will be optional during this upcoming season.

New season subscribers have until June 1 to enroll, with various payment plans available for new and renewing subscribers.

When asked how Singleton would describe this upcoming season, he said, “Balanced.” He described “Les Misérables” as a “slam dunk” for returning to PPAC, and “Annie” as an easy sell for younger audiences.

“All of these shows can stand on their own,” he said.

