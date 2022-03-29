Senator Anderson won’t run for reelection, backs Black Lives Matter RI PAC’s Tuttle for Senate District 31

“Kendra believes that the people most impacted by the systems of structural oppression should be empowered to create new systems that work for everybody,” Anderson’s announcement said. “She will therefore endorse Harrison Tuttle, the executive director of Black Lives Matter RI PAC, in his bid for her current seat.”

PROVIDENCE — State Senator Kendra Anderson announced Tuesday that she will not seek re-election. Harrison Tuttle, executive director of the Black Lives Matter Rhode Island PAC, announced that he will run for her Senate District 31 seat — and Anderson immediately endorsed him.

Anderson, 64, a Warwick Democrat and founding member of Climate Action Rhode Island, was inspired to run in 2020 because, she said, no meaningful climate legislation had been enacted during the 2019 legislative session. Last year, she played a key role in passing the Act on Climate, which makes the state’s goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions mandatory and enforceable.

“It has been an honor to serve the people of District 31,” Anderson said. “Together, we have made great progress: We finally passed a $15 minimum wage and groundbreaking climate legislation. ... I believe that the next generation has what it takes to continue our fight for justice.”

Tuttle, 23, of Cranston, has previously said he intended to run for either a House or Senate seat with the support of the Rhode Island Political Cooperative. Senate District 31 includes a large swath of Warwick and smaller parts of Cranston. He said he has been inspired Anderson’s dedication to “racial, economic, and climate justice.”

“I am sad to hear that she will not be seeking reelection but am honored to have her support,” he said. “Her powerful voice representing her community will be missed in the Senate. I greatly look forward to working with her as an advocate in the future.”

“I’ve watched my single mom struggle to raise me and my two brothers while trying to make enough money to put food on the table and a roof over our heads,” he said. “I’ve struggled alongside my neighbors and friends to afford healthcare and housing. And we’re not the only ones in Rhode Island facing these crises. Our struggle has moved me to advocate with others to build a state that prioritizes the basic human needs of our communities and ensures a livable planet.”

Tuttle said he “took to the streets in peaceful protest” after George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, was killed by a white Minneapolis police officer in May 2020. He said he became involved in political organizing through the Black Lives Matter RI PAC because he wanted to “make a positive change.”

Tuttle said his platform includes building 10,000 “green affordable homes,” raising the minimum wage to $19 an hour, legalizing marijuana, banning for-profit prisons, and passing universal healthcare.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.