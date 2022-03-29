Somerville mayor launches listening sessions on city’s pandemic recovery

Somerville is seeking ideas from community members about how the city can best recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Katjana Ballanytne is initiating small group listening sessions with Somerville residents and workers disproportionately impacted by the health crisis, such as those who have lost loved ones, or whose income, housing, food access, child care, education, mental health, or other needs have been disrupted by the pandemic.

City officials said the goal of the conversations is to listen to community experiences and gather input into how the city can support an equitable, communitywide recovery from the pandemic. City staff will document the conversations so that ideas and comments can be considered as the city develops recovery plans.