Three-alarm fire damages Fitchburg apartment building

The fire, Normandin said, was first located on the first floor. It took crews about approximately an hour and a half to two hours to knock the blaze down, he said. No injuries were reported.

Deputy Fitchburg Chief Gregg Normandin said the fire was reported at around 1:45 a.m., and crews arrived to the scene at 167 Canton St. within minutes. The building was a two-story, wood-framed apartment building with several units inside, he said.

A three-alarm fire damaged an apartment building in Fitchburg early Tuesday morning, fire officials said.

“We were fortunate that there was a water hydrant right in front of the building,” Normandin said. “That doesn’t happen often.”

Normandin said that all residents were able to evacuate the building, but he did not know how many were displaced.

Crews from Leominster, Lunenburg, Westminster, and Gardner were also at the scene, Normandin said.

As of 9:15 a.m., crews were still on the scene checking hotspots, Normandin said. A damage estimate was not available.

Investigators from the Fitchburg Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are conducting a joint investigation, officials said.

