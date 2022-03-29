TSA screeners recover 10-inch butcher knife hidden in baby car seat at Logan Airport

“We loves babies...but not butcher knives!” Velez tweeted above a photo of the seized knife. “Yesterday @BostonLogan , @TSA officers detected this 10-inch butcher knife in an baby car seat.”

Dan Velez, a TSA spokesman, confirmed details of the strange find via Twitter on Tuesday. No arrests were reported.

Screeners with the federal Transportation Security Administration on Monday spotted a 10-inch butcher knife hidden in a traveler’s baby car seat at Boston’s Logan International Airport and alerted State Police, who confiscated the blade, authorities said.

Velez wrote that State Police responded and “confiscated the knife.”

In addition, Velez urged travelers to properly store their items in checked luggage when flying.

“Pack your knives properly in your checked bag and you’re good to go,” Velez tweeted, concluding his message with the hashtags #travelfail and #Boston.

Velez confirmed via email Tuesday that no one was arrested in connection with the incident. He said after troopers confiscated the knife “the woman and her baby were allowed to continue” to Atlanta.

The knife seizure followed an earlier incident Sunday at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Conn., where TSA screeners snatched a BB-gun from a traveler’s carry-on bag.

“On Sunday @TSA officers @Bradley_Airport detected this BB-Gun in a man’s carry-on bag during security screening,” Velez tweeted above a photo of the BB gun in question. “BB-Guns are NOT allowed in carry-on bags.”

Velez also concluded that tweet with the same cheeky hashtag, #travelfail.

