Westwood consolidates four polling places into one

The Select Board approved the change at its March 14 meeting at the request of town clerk Dottie Powers.

Previously, the town had four polling places in four precincts.

All voting in Westwood will take place at one location — the Westwood High School gym — starting with the April 26 annual town election.

She explained that as of the 2020 Federal Census, Westwood’s population has grown to 16,266 and, as a result, the town was required to add a fifth precinct. Adding a fifth polling place wasn’t feasible, though, she said.

“We have really run out of options for space in any public buildings,” Powers said.

Consolidating voting at one location also will save the town about $10,000 per election, she said, because fewer election workers and police details will be needed. The change also will be more convenient for both voters and candidates and will allow Powers and her staff to be immediately available if there are any problems, she said.

Powers said she expected voting could occur during the school day without any traffic or parking problems because “unfortunately, local turnout is very low — averaging 17 percent,” she said.

Westwood already holds its town meetings at Westwood High School, which is located at 200 Nahatan St.

“I know it’s a change, but once people get the hang of it, I think it will be great. It’s a beautiful facility, handicapped accessible, and having everybody [voting] in one place, people may see neighbors they haven’t seen in a while,” Powers said.

The April 26 election has two contested races on the ballot, for seats on the School Committee and Planning Board, she said.

