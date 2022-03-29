Elizabeth Warren on Biden’s billionaire tax: ‘I would have gone further’

A proposal in the Biden administration’s budget, released Monday, would require anyone worth more than $100 million to pay at least 20 percent of their income in taxes — and include the increase in the value of their investments, or unrealized gains, as part of that income.

But as president, he is trying to put billionaires and some multi-millionaires squarely in the tax man’s sights.

WASHINGTON — As a presidential candidate, Joe Biden rejected his then-rival Senator Elizabeth Warren’s sweeping proposal to tax the richest Americans on their total wealth and promised he would not “demonize” the rich.

It’s not a carbon copy of Warren’s original idea. And Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia has already expressed reservations about it, which could doom its chances. But the inclusion of the concept in the presidential budget shows how Warren’s call to tailor a tax to the very richest Americans — and to broaden what they are taxed on — has woven itself into the fabric of Democratic politics nearly three years after she first extolled it from crowded primary debate stages.

“I have had many, many conversations with the economic team at the White House about why it is critically important to focus tax reform on those at the very top,” Warren said in an interview with the Boston Globe.

The plan is similar to one put forward by Democratic Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon last fall, as Democrats scrambled to find a way to raise revenue to support the expansive social policy bill known as Build Back Better. Manchin called it “divisive” before reportedly indicating on Christmas Eve that he could support “some version” of a tax on billionaires.

It’s not as far-reaching as Warren’s wealth tax, which would have levied a two percent tax on a family’s net worth above $50 million, and a six percent tax on wealth above $1 billion. The accounting of that wealth would have included yachts, art and other assets. Warren cast it as a simple way to raise huge sums of revenue for the public good.

“I applaud what the President is doing,” Warren said, “but I would have gone further.”

Warren’s wealth tax had long drawn skepticism from tax experts who wondered how it would be possible for the government to assess a household’s total wealth. And some outside experts questioned whether it was even legal — a line of inquiry that Warren acknowledged on Tuesday.

“There were people who argue that the wealth tax was unconstitutional. I think they were wrong. And there were plenty of law professors and tax specialists who agreed with me,” Warren said. “But the president has sidestepped that issue by taxing the increase in value [of investments].”

Adam Green, a Warren ally who runs the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, cast Biden’s plan as a more politically palatable concept that is grounded in Warren’s ideas.

“In the minds of some people, like Joe Manchin or [Virginia Senator] Mark Warner, it is less acceptable to tax wealth than it is to tax yearly income,” he said. “Her version of a wealth tax is years down the road, but the Wyden proposal or Biden proposal would be a giant down payment on the vision that Warren laid the ground for.”

Billionaires pay an average tax rate of about 8 percent, according to a report prepared by the Office of Management and Budget and the Council of Economic Advisors that was released last fall. That’s because much of their wealth comes not from a traditional salary, but from their unrealized gains, which don’t get taxed until they are sold.

Biden’s proposal, which the administration is calling the Billionaire Minimum Income Tax, would change the way the richest hundredth of one percent of households gets taxed. (Warren’s campaign plan would have targeted a larger pool of 75,000 households.)

“Billionaires can delay paying taxes until they sell their property and if they hold that property, they may never have to pay taxes at all and can pass it to their heirs tax free,” Warren said. “A public school teacher does not have the option not to pay taxes on the money she made last year. But a billionaire whose assets are in investment properties may decide never to pay taxes. That’s not right. And that’s what the president’s plan fixes.”

The White House did not respond to questions about its path to passing the proposal through Congress, which Democrats narrowly control. It would be possible to include it in the slimmed-down social spending package the administration still aims to pass if it can muster united support from Democrats on Capitol Hill — but it is not clear they will.

On Monday, Manchin called the billionaire’s tax a “tough one” in an interview with Bloomberg, who reported that the West Virginia Democrat said people can’t be taxed “on things you don’t have,” seemingly a reference to increases in investment value. His opposition would sink the tax.

Warren pushed back on his thinking in her Globe interview.

“The billionaires have an increase in their income that currently escapes taxation. The idea that Jeff Bezos hasn’t gotten something of great value over the past 20 years when his stake in Amazon has gone from zero to hundreds of billions of dollars in value is just plain wrong,” she said. “The question is, how do we want to design our tax laws to ask Bezos to pay taxes at a rate similar to that of a Massachusetts school teacher?”

Jess Bidgood can be reached at Jess.Bidgood@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @jessbidgood.