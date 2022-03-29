GOP presses for greater edge on Florida and Ohio congressional maps

In Ohio, a new map of congressional districts that is gerrymandered to heavily favor Republicans appeared highly likely to be used in the midterm elections after the state Supreme Court indicated Tuesday that it would not rule on a challenge to the map until after the May 3 primary election.

In Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis on Tuesday vetoed congressional maps drawn by the Republican-controlled Legislature and called for a special session to draw new maps in mid-April, a rare fracture between the Republican governor and state lawmakers. DeSantis had pushed his own maps, which would have given his party a stronger advantage in the state’s congressional delegation.

With the midterm election cycle fast approaching, Republicans in the key states of Florida and Ohio have made critical progress in their push to add to their dominance on congressional maps by carving districts that would be easier for GOP candidates to win.

The Republican pressure comes as Democrats have fared better than expected in this year’s redistricting cycle. Democrats have drawn aggressive gerrymanders in states including New York, Oregon, Illinois, and Maryland, while Republicans have sought to make their current seats safer in Texas and Georgia.

The result is an emerging new congressional landscape that will not tilt as heavily toward Republicans as it did after the last redistricting cycle, in 2011. In the first elections after that round of redistricting, in 2012, Democrats won 1.4 million more votes for the House of Representatives, yet Republicans maintained control of the chamber with 33 more seats than Democrats.

The realignment in this year’s redistricting has rankled some Republicans across the country, who had called on GOP-led state legislatures to be more aggressive in drawing maps.

“Republicans are getting absolutely creamed with the phony redistricting going on all over the country,” former president Donald Trump said in a statement last month.

DeSantis seemed to share Trump’s view, taking the rare step of interjecting himself into the redistricting process and proposing his own maps, twice. His most recent proposal would have created 20 seats that would have favored Republicans and eight that would have favored Democrats, meaning the GOP would have been likely to hold 71 percent of the seats. Trump carried Florida in 2020 with 51.2 percent of the vote.

But Republicans in the state Legislature largely ignored the governor’s proposed maps and passed their own maps that would have most likely given Republicans 18 seats, compared with 10 for Democrats. DeSantis declared the maps “DOA” on Twitter when they passed.

Legislative leaders in Florida told lawmakers to plan to be in Tallahassee for the special session April 19-22. Florida has a relatively late primary election, set for Aug. 23, and voting is unlikely to be threatened by the uncertainty over the maps. However, some House races have yet to attract a full field of candidates, in part because the district lines remain unclear.

In Ohio, the Republican-friendly map would hand GOP candidates at least 10 of the state’s 15 House seats — and potentially as many as 13 — although fewer than 6 in 10 votes have favored the party in statewide elections over the past decade.

The Ohio Supreme Court’s decision vindicated what most experts have called a foot-dragging strategy by Republicans who control the state’s General Assembly and have dominated the map-drawing process in the ostensibly bipartisan Ohio Redistricting Commission. The state Supreme Court had rejected an initial version of the congressional map in January, calling it a Republican gerrymander that violated the Ohio Constitution.

NEW YORK TIMES

In kidnap plot trial, jurors see social media posts

Jurors on Tuesday saw chilling social media posts by two people charged in a plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor, including references to hanging public officials and attacking authorities, even if it might end in death.

“The government has stolen enough from me,” Brandon Caserta said on Facebook in late March 2020, a few weeks after COVID-19 hit the state and around the same time that Governor Gretchen Whitmer began a series of economic restrictions to fight the spread.

“They’ve claimed ownership over my body and my property,” he said. “Now they take away my place to live and source of income because of this?”

In the months that followed, Caserta and others trained to snatch Whitmer from her vacation home, according to evidence, before the FBI arrested the antigovernment extremists in October 2020.

Digital maps of the Elk Rapids area were saved on the phone of Adam Fox, 38, an alleged leader of the scheme, agent Chelsea Williams told jurors Tuesday.

Federal prosecutors are poised to finish their case Wednesday, which will be the 13th day of trial in Grand Rapids, Mich. They’re trying to show in the final stretch that four men charged with conspiring to kidnap Whitmer were firmly committed to a plan without influence by informants or undercover FBI agents.

Barry Croft Jr., a 46-year-old trucker from Bear, Del., regularly vented on Facebook about government and public officials in 2020 when governors were issuing stay-home orders during the early leg of the pandemic.

“Which governor is going to end up dragged off and hung for treason first?’’ Croft wrote on Memorial Day 2020. “It’s really a spin-the-bottle match at this point and I’m sure a few mayors are in the running!!!”

Defense lawyers deny there was an actual plan to snatch Whitmer, claiming the men were induced by agents and informants and exchanged wild talk while smoking marijuana.

