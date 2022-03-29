How two industries stymied justice for young lead paint victims

A doctor soon discovered that the boy, Joevonne, known as J.J., had lead poisoning. The level was so high that he immediately began a 19-day treatment to help rid his body of the toxin, which can cause irreversible damage to a child’s brain and nervous system. A health inspector found lead paint and dust throughout the family’s rental home.

But in November 2018 — almost two years after moving in with her partner and three children — Wiley noticed that their 2-year-old’s appetite had vanished and his constant chattering had stopped.

When Selena Wiley signed the lease for an older rental home in South Bend, Ind., she asked the property manager about lead paint and was assured the house was safe.

As J.J. faces an uncertain future, no one has been held responsible so far; the firm that owns the home protected its assets in a tangle of limited liability companies, and the property insurer excluded lead from its coverage. These practices are now the norm across the United States, The New York Times has found, part of a decades-long campaign by the real estate and insurance industries to shield themselves from liability in lead poisoning cases. The effort has helped allow what is often considered a problem of the past to remain a silent epidemic today.

Although lead poisoning has decreased substantially since the late 1970s as a result of regulatory actions and public health initiatives, about 500,000 children younger than 6 have elevated blood lead levels in the United States and are at risk of harm.

Not only is the illness a scourge in many of the country’s poorer ZIP codes, but families like J.J.’s also have less recourse than ever. Over the years, children often received settlements or court judgments to help pay for health care, therapy, and tutoring as they struggled with the life-altering effects of lead poisoning. The payments also served as a warning to landlords to make sure their properties were safe.

But with little public attention and the approval of state officials, insurance companies across the country excluded lead from their policies, declining to pay out when children were poisoned on properties they covered, according to interviews with health and housing officials, regulators, and lawyers who represented children and their families. The move also eased pressure on landlords to fix up their rentals.

Without insurance, there is little chance of recovering money for a child when a landlord has few resources. Property owners who do have substantial holdings have found ways to legally distance themselves from problem rentals, increasingly using LLCs to hide assets and identities. In 2019, for example, a Virginia family that had been awarded a $2 million judgment agreed to accept just $140,000 after the landlord, a major developer, dodged collection efforts.

As a result, plaintiffs’ lawyers — who often work on contingency, fronting costs, and collecting payment only if there is a favorable judgment or settlement — are increasingly declining to file lawsuits.

If not for the obstacles, “I would still be getting up in front of juries,” said Richard Serpe, a lawyer who represented the Virginia family and stopped taking lead cases last year after working on them for three decades. “We have shifted the burden to the people least able to handle it, which is these kids.”

No exposure to lead is considered safe, and even low levels have been shown to affect a child’s intelligence, learning ability, and behavior, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Repercussions can be lifelong, and taxpayers end up footing much of the cost of care — billions of dollars annually for medical treatment and special education.

The ultimate goal is to fix lead hazards so children are not exposed, which local, state, and federal agencies address with limited success.

Some states have limited or tried to ban insurance exclusions, but the insurance and real estate industries have opposed such measures. Executives in those businesses say that requiring lead coverage would collapse the insurance market and drive up the cost of housing, without addressing the presence of lead paint before a child is poisoned.

In 2017, while he was an assemblyman, Sean Ryan — now a state senator in western New York, where high rates of lead poisoning persist — introduced a bill to tackle what he saw as a major factor in the lead crisis: insurance exclusions.

His bill passed the Assembly twice but faced strong opposition from insurers and has stalled in the Senate’s insurance committee.

New York and other areas around the country with older housing have long had issues with lead poisoning. For decades, the metal was added to make paint more durable and resistant to moisture. The health risks have been known for centuries, but the United States did not ban lead paint for homes until 1978.

Soon after, lawyers began suing landlords on behalf of poisoned children. By the early 1990s, insurers told state insurance commissions that they were facing crushing costs from lead paint verdicts and settlements that could reach into the millions and sought to exclude lead coverage from their policies.

Regulators appear to have offered little pushback.

By 1999, New York state approved exclusions for 90 companies, records show. They are now common with insurers big and small, and the state no longer keeps track.

The federal housing department estimates that significant lead paint hazards remain in about 29 million housing units and that young children live in approximately 3.3 million of them. The problem spans the country. Minority children are especially affected, given that they are more likely to live in older rental homes that are poorly maintained by landlords.

Ridding homes of lead paint can be costly — though grants and loans are available in many cities. Nonetheless, landlords can take less expensive measures to make houses “lead safe”: removing peeling paint and sealing surfaces with a new coat to prevent children from ingesting toxic flakes and dust, for example.

But often, dangers are identified only after a child has shown symptoms of lead poisoning or been screened in a checkup.

J.J.’s family filed a lawsuit in 2020 against the real estate company that owned their house and are awaiting the outcome of a court dispute over whether the insurer’s lead exclusion was valid.

Once a mellow child who was meeting all his milestones, J.J., now 5, exhibits typical effects of lead poisoning: aggression, attention problems, and developmental delays.

It is hard to watch J.J. struggle with things that came easily to her other children, Wiley said. He cannot put on pants by himself and does not know the names of his favorite snacks, identifying them instead by the color of their packaging: “orange” for Nacho Cheese-flavored Doritos and “blue” for Cool Ranch. He is easily distracted, overwhelmed, and hard to console.

“We know it damaged his brain,” she said. “We know it is irreversible. And we know it is a lifelong thing.”



