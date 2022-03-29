New focus on how a Trump tweet incited far-right groups before Jan. 6

Trump’s Twitter post in the early hours of Dec. 19, 2020, was the first time he publicly urged supporters to come to Washington on the day Congress was scheduled to certify the Electoral College results showing Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential vote. His message — which concluded with, “Be there, will be wild!” — has long been seen as instrumental in drawing the crowds that attended a pro-Trump rally on the Ellipse on Jan. 6 and then marched to the Capitol.

Federal prosecutors and congressional investigators have gathered growing evidence of how a tweet by President Donald Trump less than three weeks before Jan. 6, 2021, served as a crucial call to action for extremist groups that played a central role in storming the Capitol.

Advertisement

But the Justice Department’s criminal investigation of the riot and the parallel inquiry by the House select committee have increasingly shown how Trump’s post was a powerful catalyst.

Get Coronavirus Next The next phase of our pandemic newsletter that keeps you updated on the latest developments as we step into a new normal. Enter Email Sign Up

Extremist groups almost immediately celebrated Trump’s Twitter message, which they widely interpreted as an invitation to descend on the city in force. Responding to the president’s words, the groups sprang into action, court filings and interviews by the House committee show: Extremists began to set up encrypted communications channels, acquire protective gear and, in one case, prepare heavily armed “quick reaction forces” to be staged outside Washington.

They also began to whip up their members. Directly after Trump’s tweet was posted, the Capitol Police began to see a spike in right-wing threats against members of Congress.

Prosecutors have included examples in at least five criminal cases of extremists reacting within days — often hours — to Trump’s post.

The House committee has also sharpened its focus on how the tweet set off a chain reaction that galvanized Trump’s supporters to begin military-style planning for Jan. 6.

Advertisement

On the day of the post, participants in TheDonald.win, a pro-Trump chat board, began sharing tactics and techniques for attacking the Capitol, the committee noted in a report released Sunday. In one thread related to the tweet, an anonymous poster wrote that Trump “can’t exactly openly tell you to revolt. This is the closest he’ll ever get.’’

In a related development, a Maryland man who waved a Confederate flag attached to a lacrosse stick during the Capitol siege pleaded guilty on Tuesday to interfering with a police officer who was trying to disperse a crowd of rioters.

David Blair, 27, faces a maximum prison sentence of five years after pleading guilty to a felony charge of obstructing law enforcement during a civil disorder. Estimated sentencing guidelines in Blair’s case recommend a term of imprisonment ranging from eight to 14 months.

His sentencing is scheduled for July 13.

Blair was charged with assaulting a Metropolitan Police Department officer outside the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack by a mob of Trump supporters. Wearing a skull-themed face mask, Blair profanely taunted the officer and struck him with the wooden lacrosse stick, prosecutors said. An officer’s body camera captured video of Blair waving the flag in front of a crowd that police were trying to disperse.