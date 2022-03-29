Think Trump is a lock for the 2024 GOP nomination? What happens in this 2022 contest may raise questions about that.

But the results of one particular contest in this year’s midterm elections could shape the early contours of the presidential primary campaign more than any other. Trump, by his mere presence and attention on the state, including over the weekend, seems to get this.

What we don’t know is whether he will actually run.

Less than a year from when the 2024 Republican presidential nominating contest will be underway, we know that polling has suggested Donald Trump would almost assuredly be the GOP standard-bearer if the election were held today.

Georgia’s Republican gubernatorial primary, held on May 24th, has long been deeply personal for Trump. Trump believes Governor Brian Kemp, the man he endorsed in 2020, betrayed him in the aftermath of the presidential election. Trump wanted Kemp to overturn the election results in his state that gave Biden a narrow win. Kemp said there was no way legally do to that. (He was right.)

Almost immediately, Trump called for a Republican to challenge Kemp for the Republican gubernatorial nomination. Former US Senator David Perdue did just that and Trump was immediately on board.

Endorsing a candidate meant a great deal to Trump while he was president and certainly a lot more now that he is out of office. When candidates seek his endorsement by groveling to him on his turf, they demonstrate that Trump is powerful.

But increasingly, the Trump endorsement hasn’t been all that powerful. Last week, he dropped the candidate he encouraged to get in the Alabama Senate race because that candidate was losing in his Republican primary. His preferred candidate for the Pennsylvania Senate race? He dropped out over allegations of domestic abuse. His Senate candidates in North Carolina and Alaska are being out-raised and out-polled, suggesting that Trump has lost his juice with Republican voters.

But if Trump’s candidate, Perdue, loses the Republican primary for Georgia governor in two months, then blood could be officially in the water for all the potential Republican presidential candidates and donors who want to move on from Trump.

In some ways, it could be a fatal blow to Trump’s political future as a candidate.

To be clear, Georgia is a concern for Trump. Perdue has never lead a public poll in Georgia over Kemp. The latest poll, from Fox News, found Kemp leading 50-39 over Perdue.

Kemp also is getting significant financial support from the Republican Governors Association, in open defiance of Trump.

Over the weekend, Trump tried to come to the rescue. But during a rally in Georgia, Trump himself began to create the slightest of distance from the struggling Perdue, suggesting that it was up to Perdue to win and if he didn’t, then he was wasting his time.

Indeed, should Perdue lose the race, Trump will no doubt try to explain that Perdue was a bad candidate. But the entire race was Trump’s idea, and he had reportedly recruited Perdue to run, and gave him the resources he needed to win.

Further, the entire premise of the race isn’t about tax cuts, guns, or abortion—it is about Trump and the 2020 election. For example, during the rally over the weekend, the only flaw that critics of Kemp could point to was that he somehow didn’t “do enough” to overturn the local results in 2020. It is also notable that nearly every single ad Perdue runs on television or social media features not tag lines like “conservative” or about a campaign proposal, but “endorsed by President Donald Trump.” Indeed, Perdue’s first campaign ad featured Trump talking about the 2020 election. Should Trump’s very own base reject him in a Southern state like Georgia it could say quite a lot about Trump’s over the Republican Party.

No candidate is like Trump and so it is hard for Trump-ism to fully translate to someone else. A similar dynamic surrounded Barack Obama.

Yet Trump, ever fearful of losing, might decide it would be in his best interest to pass on another run for president if his candidate loses in Georgia (along with other contests). Besides that, other Republicans, like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, will no doubt make the argument to Republican donors that even the party has moved on from Trump. Even if that is not true, DeSantis and others will be stronger with more money and more of an argument to run as Trump mulls his own future.

But what happens in Georgia over the next two months could be one of the most interesting contests for the future of the Republican Party.

