Biden walks a fine line on world stage

It’s unfortunate that when President Biden speaks out against Vladimir Putin more bluntly — calling for him to be ousted, in so many words — the White House walks his position back to something like: Of course, we are not calling for regime change ( “Biden takes aim at Putin in fiery end to Europe trip,” Page A1, March 27). This makes the president look as though he and his advisers are not on the same page, and it makes us as a country look weak. I know this disastrous situation could bring the world closer than ever to a nuclear war, but it’s beginning to look like we are so intimidated by this monster of a Russian president that no amount of atrocious behavior will get a reaction other than empty threats of some sort of retaliation.

I heard a Ukraine parliamentary member say that while she understands we have to avoid an escalation that would come if NATO agreed to join Ukraine on the battlefield, the Ukrainians are still in desperate need of air defense and fighter jets. It is clear that if given the necessary equipment, Ukraine’s regular army along with a brave civilian militia are indeed a match for what so many thought would be an unbeatable Russian force.

Michel L. Spitzer

Jamaica Plain





What’s needed on Ukraine is negotiation, not escalation

President Biden’s inflammatory language is counterproductive to world peace. He needs to learn from the last time the United States and Russia risked going to war. President John F. Kennedy and Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev understood that they needed to put aside their pride and belligerent posturing in order to preserve life. World War III was avoided because Kennedy agreed to dismantle US missiles based in Turkey in exchange for the Soviets removing their missiles from Cuba.

We desperately need such wise and unselfish statesmanship at this time.

Marc Pelletier

Boston





President projects steadfast strength

I have to think that even some in our chronically detached and distracted electorate have to be impressed with the job President Biden is doing in regard to Ukraine. He has been engaged, strong, and energetic, going to our NATO allies and impressing them with his leadership and commitment. He is showing all the qualities that Republican cynics and suckers and their Fox News allies have said he lacks, projecting a steadfast strength and resolve that his predecessor never managed.

In a just world, Biden would enjoy the soaring popularity he deserves, but as he makes us proud, at least most of us can say we helped elect him. Perhaps the electorate will wake up to its responsibilities, check its self-interest, and strengthen the majorities for his party in the midterms. Despite Biden’s low-40s approval rating, I haven’t given up hope.

Bob Schueler

Arlington





There ought to be a midterm bump

President Biden should be praised and honored for his handling of Russia’s invasion. His statesmanship has been a ray of light and hope in what seems, globally, to be the decay of human society toward brutality. I hope voters who identify as independent recognize Biden’s humanity and his leadership abilities.

Too many people vote based on their personal troubles and grievances without stopping to recognize what can be accomplished and what is being accomplished. Donald Trump’s four years were a dark period. In a few months, let’s remember that a vote for decency and competence is as important to us all as sunlight in a dark and gathering storm.

Toni Molinski

Gloucester





One mistake after another

If President Biden is one of many people who learn by mistakes, he must be very wise by now.

John Bassett

Brookline