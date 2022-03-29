How Black women were seen — then unseen

When Booker, the only Black member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said “us,” it felt natural to assume that he meant Black people. Dana Bash, the show’s host, then asked a question to which she probably already knew the answer: “Are you saying there was racism in that room, explicit racism?”

During a recent appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey talked about the “outrageous attacks” Ketanji Brown Jackson endured last week at her Supreme Court confirmation hearing. He spoke poignantly about how it feels to “show up in a room with extraordinary expertise and credentials” but know that “you are still going to be treated in a way that does not respect you fully.” What was inflicted on Jackson, he said, “did poke at a familiar hurt for a lot of us.”

Booker balked.

“I think this is not about racism. It’s about decency,” he said. “I think this is not about any kind of partisan effort.” Booker went on to credit the “legitimate questioning by the Republicans there.” For him, he said, “This is just about the kind of way we’re going to treat folks.”

Let there be no doubt: Republican senators spoke to Jackson, the first Black woman nominated to the Supreme Court, with racist contempt. Yes, Jackson’s treatment was about a lack of decency, since Republicans abandoned any shred of that ages ago. That the GOP onslaught unfolded in front of Jackson’s parents and daughters was even more gutting. But it was racism that seasoned every interruption, every false accusation meant to impugn her qualifications, and Booker knows it.

For the senator to claim otherwise is especially painful after he moved Jackson — and many Black women — to tears last week with his speech about his “joy” over her nomination, her “grit and grace,” and Jackson’s worthiness for this historic moment. Booker spoke very specifically to Jackson and Black women in a nation that routinely denigrates them. Even those of us who will never be in that chamber with a seat on the nation’s highest court in our sights felt seen.

Now we felt unseen.

It’s Booker’s nature to keep the best peace. Yet ignoring the obvious only benefits those who shun facts, damn the truth, and deepen this nation’s chasms.

Inflicting pain without incurring punishment is endemic in America, and how its attacks are framed matters. It’s why Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida flew into a tizzy a few weeks ago when a reporter asked him about the state’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which he signed into law Monday. Surrounded by children as props, DeSantis said, “We will make sure that parents can send their kids to school to get an education, not an indoctrination.” Now Florida schools can no longer discuss sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade “in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.” Parents can also sue districts accused of violating this law.

Of course, DeSantis and the law’s supporters reject the phrase “Don’t Say Gay.” Instead, they cleanse its stench with the more innocuous “Parental Rights in Education,” which makes the law sound nothing like the dangerous anti-LGBTQ legislation that it is. In masking its hateful intentions, DeSantis has positioned himself as a conservative champion of children instead of a Trumpian opportunist yelping about the evils of “wokeness” while he exploits unfounded fears. He hates the phrase “Don’t Say Gay” because it accurately spells out the law’s explicit prejudice. That’s not the narrative he wants in headlines.

Not to compare Booker to DeSantis, but perhaps that’s why the New Jersey senator hedged. He probably did not want a sound bite of him on an endless loop calling his Republican colleagues’ actions racist, especially with a vote on Jackson’s confirmation imminent. Even though Republicans don’t have the votes to thwart it, they would certainly make any such statement prime fund-raising fodder for their base.

Instead of calling out racism, Booker erred on the side of accommodation. He even undercut his own speech that recognized the misogynoir that Black women face particularly in unwelcoming corridors of power. When Booker was asked directly about “explicit racism” at Jackson’s hearing, I wish he had affirmed what he certainly knows and what we witnessed — that the best qualified Supreme Court nominee in decades was excoriated by Republicans who saw her race and gender neither as historic nor welcome, but as a disqualification.

Renée Graham can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.