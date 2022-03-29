The United States should take more Ukrainian refugees

Pingree participated in a week-long fact-finding mission led by US Representative Stephen Lynch , Democrat of Massachusetts, to Poland , Romania , and Moldova , the Maryland-sized nation on Ukraine’s southwestern border, and witnessed firsthand the waves of refugees who have come to those countries from Ukraine. That experience left her convinced this country needs to do more on the refugee front.

Like this: The United States should take more than the 100,000 Ukrainian refugees the Biden administration has announced this country will admit.

After a recent trip to countries that border war-torn Ukraine, US Representative Chellie Pingree , the Pine Tree State’s first district congresswoman, is raising big, important issues in her matter-of-fact Maine manner.

“Even the little country of Moldova has had 300,000 refugees cross their border and 100,000 have stayed, and they are all in people’s homes,” Pingree said in an interview. “And Moldova is one of the poorest, if not the poorest, countries in Europe.”

The United States is one of the wealthiest countries in the world — and our announced commitment has only matched Moldova’s.

Pingree says that though many Ukrainians who have fled Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s murderous war machine want to stay in Europe, “we got a sense from talking to the embassies that there are huge numbers of people who would like to come to the United States. . . . I am very pleased that we have the number 100,000, but I think we could do a lot more.”

That’s diplomatically put. Given the numbers of refugees this war has generated — 3.6 million, by United Nations estimates — 100,000 actually seems like a relatively small number for the United States, a nation that in many matters prides itself on leading the Western world.

Canada, by contrast, has said it will take an “unlimited” number of refugees from Ukraine and let them stay and work for at least two years. To that end, our northern neighbor has created a special new visa system. Poland has admitted some 2.3 million displaced Ukrainians. Almost 600,000 Ukrainians have sought refuge in Romania, while another 350,000 have fled to Hungary.

With American attention closely focused on the brutal war Russia is waging against Ukraine, Pingree sees a willingness among Americans to do significantly more.

“There is an amazing amount of interest in the American public about what’s going on,” she said. “They feel really moved by the situation, and I think a lot of people here would open up their homes and say, ‘How can I help?’ "

Pingree made it a point to note that she thinks that overall, this country’s refugee-acceptance numbers are “painfully low from a lot of countries that need our help,” and that Ukraine isn’t the only country in that category. She’s certainly right there. The nativist Trump administration, which used immigration as a populist wedge issue, cut refugee slots from about 110,000 in total to around 15,000 in fiscal 2020.

Although refugees have legal status and thus are entitled to work upon arrival in the United States, Pingree said this country makes it far too difficult for asylum seekers to work. Those are people who are physically present in the country and seeking to stay for reasons of safety but who haven’t had their cases decided yet. That group used to be prevented from legal employment for about six months after their application for asylum. The Trump administration used the rule-making process to double that to about a year, though a federal judge recently struck those rules down, meaning the delay may revert to 180 days. Pingree has filed legislation to shorten the work waiting period to a month.

“I don’t have a phone call with any kind of organization that doesn’t have a workforce shortage,” she said. “Nonprofits, schools, every entity in Maine is short on workers.”

In the case of asylum applicants, “we should make the pathway to working much easier, because people come wanting to work, and everywhere in this country, we are looking for more people to do the jobs that need to get done,” she added.

This isn’t so much a situation of supply and demand as desire and need. What is good for the asylum seekers is good for this country’s employers and organizations as well.

Sadly, in these polarized times, it’s become controversial in some quarters to say things that should be matters of common sense and decency. Good for Chellie Pingree for speaking up.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh.