Bruins dominated early in loss to division rival Maple Leafs

But Leafs defenseman Morgan Reilly was already chasing down the puck. And and soon as he got it on his stick, he was ready to turn and fire. Rielly let it rip and David Kampf did the rest, deflecting it past Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman to put Toronto up, 6-1.

Derek Forbort swiped the puck from in front of the Bruins net, getting it out of the mess of bodies and into what he thought would be a safe place.

After six Maple Leafs goals, Connor Clifton had seen enough. In this instance, the Leafs found a way to keep the puck in the zone yet again and beat a Bruins defense that felt like it was working nonstop.

At that point, the Leafs were all smiles. But the sight of Toronto center Alexander Kerfoot turning and waving at Rielly was enough for Clifton to give a shove. Kerfoot went down to the ice with a grin, looking over his shoulder to make sure an official saw it.

The dust-up cleared and after a 6-4 loss, the Bruins were left to deal with the fallout.

The Bruins had jelled into a different team since they last saw the Leafs in November. The teams came in with identical 41-19-5 records and the Bruins were riding a four-game winning streak. The Leafs snapped that streak with a convincing victory.

In a game of speed vs. structure, speed reigned.

The Leafs have scored at least six goals 11 times this season. Giving up that many has been a rarity for the Bruins, who’ve only allowed six or more goals five times and hadn’t let a team do it since February, when theHurricanes prevailed, 6-0, at the Garden.

The Leafs got their first goal from their third line. The Bruins couldn’t get the puck out of their zone. Clifton misfired a pass to Matt Grzelcyk, sending it off the boards instead. Jason Spezza was able to grab it in open ice and find Colin Blackwell in front of the net. Blackwell fired a shot to the far post to beat Swayman for a 1-0 lead.

It took 50 seconds for the Bruins to respond. Working on a power play after a tripping call on Michael Bunting, David Pastrnak sent two lasers at the net. The second ricocheted off the stick of Leafs defenseman TJ Brodie and past goalie Peter Mrazek to even it at 1.

Mrazek left the game not long after with an unspecified injury. He was in net for 7:44.

Toronto’s second goal was a product of speed and second effort. William Nylander blurred past Brandon Carlo on the left side and got all the way to the net without being touched. Swayman was able to stop Nylander’s shot but couldn’t’ recover in time to keep Rielly’s second-chance attempt out of the net. The Leafs went up, 2-1, on Rielly’s eighth goal of the season.

Kerfoot made plays at both ends to push the Leafs’ lead to 3-1 at 18:44 of the first. First, he blocked Clifton’s shot from the right point, then raced the other way with the puck and went backhand to forehand to beat Swayman for his 11th goal of the season.

The Bruins couldn’t make anything happen on a power play early in the second period, but the Leafs capitalized almost as soon as they got back to full strength. Bunting picked of Craig Smith’s pass in the neutral zone and sent the puck up ice to start a break for Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner. Matthews got Carlo to commit, then flicked a pass to Marner, who finished it with a one-timer for his 28th goal of the season.

Matthews’s 49th goal of the season gave Toronto a 5-1 lead. Jake DeBrusk broke up the run of five straight Leafs goals with 1:41 left in the second with his 17th of the season.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.