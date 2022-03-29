Daniil Medvedev closing in on No.1 ranking after reaching Miami Open quarterfinals

A tennis player alleges in a lawsuit against the US Tennis Association that the governing body for the sport failed to protect her from a coach who she says sexually abused her at one of its training centers when she was 19. Kylie McKenzie alleged coach Anibal Aranda touched her vagina after a practice in November 2018 at the USTA’s training center in Orlando, Florida. Before touching her, Aranda, then 34, told McKenzie she was beautiful and asked questions about her body, according to the lawsuit filed Monday in federal court in central Florida. At a news conference in Tempe, Arizona, , McKenzie tearfully told reporters that the sexual abuse had negatively affected her confidence and self-esteem and that the anxiety she felt from the abuse consumed her on the tennis court in 2019 and 2020.

Daniil Medvedev is one win away from returning to No. 1. Shaking off a slow start, the top-seeded Medvedev reached the quarterfinals of the Miami Open on Tuesday by defeating Jenson Brooksby 7-5, 6-1. Medvedev has yet to drop a set in his three Miami matches. He’ll face either No. 8 seed and defending Miami champion Hubert Hurkacz or unseeded Lloyd Harris in the quarters — and if Medvedev prevails there, he’ll be assured of supplanting Novak Djokovic and returning to No. 1 in the world rankings. The Russian held the No. 1 ranking briefly, lost it to Djokovic again about a week ago, and is now closing in on capturing it again.

NBA

LeBron James joins Anthony Davis on injured list

LeBron James missed the game at Dallas with a sprained right ankle and Anthony Davis remained sidelined butis close to returning from a foot sprain as the Lakers battle for the final play-in spot in the Western Conference. The Lakers entered the meeting with the Mavericks a half-game ahead of San Antonio for 10th in the West ... Cavaliers rookie forward Evan Mobley will miss Wednesday night’s game against Dallas — and maybe more — with a sprained left ankle as the injury-plagued team fights for a playoff spot. Mobley got hurt in the first half of Monday’s win over Orlando.

SOCCER

Timbers fined $25K after Andy Polo probe

An independent investigation into the Portland Timbers’ handling of domestic abuse accusations leveled at midfielder Andy Polo concluded that the team’s offers to help his estranged wife were not meant to persuade her to drop charges. The investigation by the law firm Proskauer Rose LLP concluded the Timbers should have informed Major League Soccer when sheriff’s deputies were called to the Polo home in May 2021. The team was fined $25,000 for failing to report the incident. The investigation was commissioned by MLS and made public on Tuesday. Polo was cited but never charged in the case and he denies Genessis Alarcon’s claims.

Cristiano Ronaldo makes fifth World Cup with Portugal win

There will be at least one more World Cup for Cristiano Ronaldo. The all-time top scorer in men’s international soccer will get to play in his fifth World Cup in Qatar after Portugal defeated North Macedonia 2-0 in the European qualifying playoffs. This time there was no stunning late winner for North Macedonia to eliminate the traditional powerhouse like against European champions Italy last Thursday in Palermo ... Poland is heading to the World Cup — and, of course, Robert Lewandowski helped send his team there. The prolific Bayern Munich striker converted a penalty in the 50th minute to set Poland on its way to a 2-0 win over Sweden in one of the European playoff finals for a place in this year’s tournament in Qatar.

GOLF

Modified criteria get Lorena Ochoa in LPGA HOF

Already in the World Golf Hall of Fame, Lorena Ochoa now gets a spot in the LPGA Hall of Fame along with eight of the LPGA’s founders. The LPGA announced modifications to its Hall of Fame criteria, which includes lifting the requirement that players complete 10 years on tour. LPGA players earn two points for a major and one point for a win or major award. The requirement for its Hall of Fame is 27 points, 10 years on tour, and one major or award. Ochoa had 37 points, but played only seven years before retiring to start a family.

OLYMPICS

US swimming trials moving to Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium

After holding its past four US Olympic team trials in an Omaha, Neb., basketball arena, USA Swimming announced that the 2024 trials will be held in the Indianapolis Colt’s Lucas Oil Stadium, the first time the trials will be held in a football stadium. The move puts a popular pre-Olympic event in a bigger forum than once imaginable, taking the event from the 14,500-seat CHI Health Center in Omaha to Indianapolis’s indoor-outdoor stadium that should hold more than 30,000 in the configuration that will be used for the swimming events. Drawings released by USA Swimming show a temporary pool will be installed at one end of Lucas Oil Stadium, creating a three-tiered horseshoe of stands around the pool with temporary bleachers on the other side much the same way the stadium is set up for big basketball events such as the Final Four.

Biathlon suspends Russia, Belarus as member federations

After most Olympic sports banned athletes and teams from Russia and Belarus, biathlon stepped up the isolation by banning its member federations from the countries. Russia and Belarus “have violated the humanitarian obligations for member federations,” the International Biathlon Union said in a statement. The IBU also noted the Russian military invasion “has stopped the activities of the Ukrainian Biathlon Federation” so it would be unfair for the “attacking countries” to enjoy membership rights while biathlon in Ukraine is disrupted.







