Former US attorney to lead NFL’s probe of Dolphins tanking allegations

The Dolphins went 5-11 that season and used the fifth overall choice in 2020 on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa . The Bengals got the top selection and used it on quarterback Joe Burrow .

The accusations were made by former Dolphins coach Brian Flores in his racial discrimination lawsuit against the NFL and teams. Flores accused Dolphins owner Stephen Ross of offering him $100,000 per loss during the 2019 season in a failed attempt to secure the top overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The NFL appointed Mary Jo White , a former US attorney for the Southern District of New York and former chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission, to oversee its investigation of tanking allegations against the Dolphins, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Flores, fired by the Dolphins after last season, filed his lawsuit in US District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Ross has denied Flores’s allegations, calling them “false, malicious and defamatory.” He has said that he and the Dolphins will cooperate with the NFL’s investigation.

The Dolphins potentially could face severe disciplinary measures by the NFL if Flores's allegations are substantiated by White's investigation.

White also is conducting the NFL’s investigation of the latest sexual harassment allegations against the Washington Commanders and their owner, Daniel Snyder.

Falcons interest in Watson was only preliminary

Falcons owner Arthur Blank said the team had only preliminary interest in dealing for Deshaun Watson before the quarterback accepted a trade to Cleveland.

Blank said more investigation into the sexual misconduct allegations made by nearly two dozen women against Watson while he was with the Texans would have been necessary before Atlanta’s interest could have become more serious.

The Falcons were seen as a final contender for Watson before his trade to the Browns on March 18.

Ravens sign coach Harbaugh through 2025

The Ravens signed coach John Harbaugh to a three-year contract extension through 2025.

Harbaugh is entering his 15th season at the helm. Baltimore went 8-9 in 2021 — only the second losing record of his tenure — when injures derailed what looked like a promising season.

Jaguars close on deal to play annually in London

The Jaguars received formal approval to move forward with a three-year contract to play annually at Wembley Stadium. The deal gives the small-market franchise exclusivity at one of London’s most iconic sporting venues.

Jacksonville will have full control of the home game for the first time, a change that should lead to increased local revenue for a team playing more than 4,000 miles (6,437 kilometers) from its base. The Jaguars will be in charge of ticketing, merchandise sales and game-day management.



