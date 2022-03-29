New coach Frank Martin hopes to bring UMass men’s basketball back to great heights

Martin’s 10-year run in the SEC at South Carolina ended earlier this month. He was officially introduced Tuesday morning in a press conference on campus.

“I feel like an 18-year old that’s going to college for the first time in his life,” said Martin, who was hired Friday to take over the UMass men’s basketball program. “There’s an enthusiasm that’s in me right now.”

Frank Martin stood behind the podium at the Champions Center in Amherst, a maroon UMass baseball cap on his head, sharing his feelings about his new job.

Martin, 56, will be tasked with turning around a program that has reached the NCAA Tournament just once since 1998, the era when the state’s flagship school shined in the national college basketball spotlight under coach John Calipari and star Marcus Camby.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Martin laid out the vision for returning the program to those heights by building a culture based on education, family, and toughness.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“We’re going to be the hardest game everyone has on their schedule,” said Martin. “Because of our disposition, our discipline, and our unity every time we take the floor.”

Martin said he wants to recruit players who fit into his system, regardless of how they’re rated.

“I want people who want to get better,” said Martin. “When I recruit, I’m really patient. You can have five stars next to your name, but if you think you have it figured out, I’m not for you. I want people who want to be part of what I believe in and it’s my part to find those guys.”

UMass is Martin’s third head coaching job. He started at Kansas State in 2007, leading the Wildcats to four NCAA Tournament berths in five years, including an Elite Eight appearance in 2010.

Martin then left for South Carolina, where he posted a 171-147 record over 10 seasons. He made the NCAA Tournament just once with Gamecocks in 2017, but that season culminated with a run to the Final Four.

Advertisement

UMass athletic director Ryan Bamford believes Martin’s hiring will take Minutemen basketball to the next level.

“We want to be excellent across this university and we’ve created a dynamic now with the hiring of Frank Martin that allows us to realize excellence,” said Bamford.

Martin called his arrival at UMass a full-circle moment.

After coaching in the Miami high school scene during the 1990s, Martin accepted his first college coaching position at Northeastern, as an assistant in 2000.

While in Massachusetts, he met his wife, Anya, a former track star at UMass. Martin joked to the audience that Anya would have to be the one to share the story about the conversation they had when Bamford called about the opening.

“I’ll let her expand that someday,” said Martin. “Life is just one big circle. You never know when the circle ends up back where it started.”

The Minutemen finished 15-17 this season under Matt McCall, with whom UMass parted ways at the end of the season.

UMass went 61-82 in five years with McCall. Outside of the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season when they went 8-7, the Minutemen have endured a losing season every year since 2014-15.

Martin said he was intrigued by the UMass job because of Bamford’s passion for the program, as well as his recent track record in the hirings of Greg Carvel (men’s hockey), Tory Verdi (women’s basketball), and Don Brown (football) at the school.

Advertisement

Martin’s goal is to bring enthusiasm back to the Mullins Center and raise banners just like Calipari, his good friend and mentor, once did.

Martin ended Tuesday’s press conference with a message he heard from Rich Bisaccia, the Las Vegas Raiders’ interim coach this season. It’s a motto Martin wants his program to adapt.

“Fate whispers to the warrior, ‘You cannot withstand the storm,’” Martin repeated. “The warrior whispers back, ‘I am the storm.’”



























