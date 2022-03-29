NFL changes postseason overtime rule to guarantee each team a possession

The NFL owners voted, 29-3, Tuesday to change the overtime rules to guarantee both teams a possession — but only in the postseason. The regular-season overtime rules will remain the same; a team can end the game with a touchdown on the opening possession, but the game continues with a field goal.

But the Chiefs’ 42-36 playoff win over the Bills this January, in which Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen never got to touch the ball in overtime, finally pushed the idea over the goal line.

PALM BEACH, Fla. — The NFL for years resisted changing its overtime rules to guarantee both teams a possession. When the Chiefs proposed it in 2019 following their AFC Championship loss to the Patriots, the idea had so little support that it was dropped altogether.

The Bills and Chiefs scored 25 points in the final 1:54 of their Divisional Round game, but the shootout ended without Allen and the Bills getting an opportunity in overtime.

“It was potentially the greatest 20-30 minutes of football that I’ve ever seen, and to think it ended that way definitely brought up the idea of, ‘Does that work for everybody?’ ” said Falcons president Rich McKay, the chairman of the NFL’s Competition Committee. “What typically happens is [rule changes] tend to lose momentum as you get further away from the game. And that did not happen in this instance.”

The new overtime rule, proposed by the Eagles and Colts, was the only major on-field change adopted as the NFL wrapped up its three-day owners meetings at The Breakers.

A similar overtime proposal from the Titans, which would have allowed a team to end the game on the first possession of overtime with a 2-point conversion, did not pass.

Only a handful of other small measures were passed as the owners received updates on various league issues.

“The game is in a good place,” said NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent.

The new rule guarantees each team a possession no matter the game clock. If overtime expires before the second team has completed its possession, the game will continue into a second overtime. If both teams score a touchdown on their opening possessions, the game turns to sudden death (i.e. a field goal wins it).

While the Bills-Chiefs game was the impetus for finally changing the overtime rule, the more convincing argument may have been the data presented along with the proposal. Since the NFL modified its overtime rules in 2010, 12 postseason games have gone to overtime, and 10 have been won by the team that won the coin toss. Seven of the 12 games were won with a touchdown on the opening possession.

“It’s a statistic that many of us were not willing to live with moving forward,” said Giants owner John Mara, one of 10 members of the committee.

The Patriots’ AFC Championship win over the Chiefs and Super Bowl win over the Falcons are two of the seven games that ended on the first possession. The two games in which the winning team lost the coin toss were the Rams’ victory over the Saints in the 2019 NFC Championship and the Bengals’ win over the Chiefs in the 2022 AFC Championship.

The original proposal from the Colts and Eagles called for the overtime changes to be used for the regular season, too. But the NFL has concerns about adding plays to the regular season in regards to an increased injury risk. And the stakes aren’t as high.

Changing the proposal to include only the postseason switched several votes, McKay said.

“The regular season doesn’t have the same finality that the postseason does, and that’s where the 10-2 statistic really jumped out,” Mara said. “Only three clubs voted against it. That’s pretty good.”

Vincent said the NFL’s TV ratings for the overtime playoff games this year were “through the roof,” and that the league’s data confirm that “the fan wants to see his quarterback touch the ball.”

When the NFL originally changed overtime rules in 2010 to a modified sudden-death format, it was because kickers had become too good, and it was too easy to win the game with a long field goal. Now the rules have to change again because the quarterbacks and offenses are so good.

“Maybe that’s a little too simplistic, but there’s some merit to that,” McKay said.

Other changes approved Tuesday:

▪ The NFL made permanent the rule from last season that a team may have only nine players in the box when receiving an onside kick. McKay said the onside-kick recovery numbers dipped to 7.8 percent from 2018-20 and jumped to 13.5 percent in 2021, around the NFL’s historical levels.

▪ The NFL approved a resolution from Baltimore, Buffalo, Philadelphia, and Tampa Bay that would allow teams to deny job interviews for secondary positions — for, say, an assistant general manager or college scouting director — until after the NFL Draft in late April. This is to prevent teams from losing key personnel — and all the research they conducted to that point — before the draft. The rule does not apply to an opening for a general manager.

▪ The NFL approved two health and safety measures. One requires players to wear sensors during training camp to collect injury data. The other requires all linemen, tight ends, and linebackers to wear a padded cover known as a Guardian Cap on their helmets during all practices and team activities to help prevent concussions.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.