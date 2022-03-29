Panthers are expecting to hold joint practices with Patriots in August

At the NFL owners meetings Tuesday, Panthers coach Matt Rhule confirmed that he and Patriots coach Bill Belichick have been in contact about scheduling joint practices in August. The plan would be for the teams to practice together the week leading up to a preseason game, though nothing can be formalized without the NFL’s approval.

PALM BEACH, Fla. — It sounds as though the Patriots are once again going to host joint practices as part of their preseason program.

Rhule believes the time will be productive for his young team.

“I think any time we have a chance to work against another team, it’s great, but especially that team, the way they do everything, their detail,” he said. “We’re going to go up against them. They’re physical up front. They have a really good defensive line. They have veteran players. They know how to practice.”

Rhule said he is expecting the league to OK the plan. The location has yet to be finalized, but Rhule indicated he is looking forward to coming to Foxborough. The Panthers host their training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C.

Following a pause because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Patriots resumed their joint practices last summer with two separate sessions. The first was in Philadelphia with the Eagles, while the second was in Foxborough with the Giants.

