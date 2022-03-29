Patriots reportedly are signing former Giants safety Jabrill Peppers

Peppers is recovering from a torn ACL suffered in Week 7 last season, but he is expected to be ready by the start of training camp. Prior to his injury, Peppers played in six games for the Giants last year, registering 29 tackles, four quarterback hits, and a sack.

Peppers, a 2017 first-round pick out of Michigan, began his career with the Browns. After two seasons, he was traded to New York, where he has spent the last three seasons. His most productive year statistically was 2020, when he started 15 games and recorded 91 tackles, including eight for a loss, 11 passes defenses, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and an interception.

At least one member of New England’s coaching staff is familiar with Peppers. Offensive assistant Joe Judge coached him for two seasons in New York. Judge seemed to be a big fan, as evidenced by his glowing remarks following Peppers’s season-ending ACL tear.

“It’s really tough having a guy like that who puts so much into the team, puts the team first, does everything you ask him to do to the best of his ability, brings so much juice to the team, is a productive player on the field, wears so many hats for you on the team and is always like, ‘Whatever you need, Coach, here I go,’ ” Judge said at the time. “For this to end his season, that’s something you don’t want to see for any player.”

Peppers already has a connection with a player on the Patriots roster, too. He overlapped with linebacker Josh Uche at Michigan.

Peppers joins Devin McCourty, Adrian Phillips, Kyle Dugger, and Joshauh Bledsoe at safety.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.