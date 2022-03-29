Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks finalize $76 million, five-year deal

It’s a significant financial commitment for a franchise that’s chasing bigger spenders, like the Dodgers and Padres in the NL West.

The club announced Tuesday in Scottsdale, Ariz., that it had finalized a $76 million, five-year contract with Marte that begins in the 2023 season and includes a team option for the 2028 that could be worth up to $13 million.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have decided to anchor their offensive future around Ketel Marte’s ample talents.

“I don’t think it’s lost on anyone that he’s our best player,” general manager Mike Hazen said. “We have talked about what we need to do to win, and turn around from where we are today, and you do that with elite players.

“Ketel is certainly an elite player,” he said.

The 28-year-old Marte has clearly been the D-backs’ best hitter over the past few seasons. The only problem has been keeping him on the field. Marte batted .318 with 29 doubles and 14 homers last season despite being limited to 90 games because of hamstring injuries.

He was one of the best players in baseball in 2019, hitting .329 with 32 homers and finishing fourth in the NL MVP voting.

“It’s a special moment for me,” Marte said. “The organization knows what they have in me. It’s something I’ll take with me even after I retire — that confidence they have in me.”

Marte is also a good defender at multiple positions though the D-backs hope to play him mostly at second base this season.

Hazen said securing Marte to a long-term deal is important as the team tries to build back toward playoff contention. Arizona lost 110 games last season, which was the second-worst year in franchise history. The D-backs last made the playoffs in 2017 and won their only World Series title in 2001.

Astros to be cautious in use of Verlander

Still sporting a 0.00 ERA after three spring training starts, Astros ace Justin Verlander won’t start on Opening Day as Houston plans around the early-season schedule.

Manager Dusty Baker said skipping the 39-year-old Verlander in the opener April 7 at the Angels better positions him to take advantage of three says off the Astros have in the first two weeks.

“We’ve got to be a little bit apprehensive in general in the beginning,” Baker said Tuesday.

Verlander, who is returning from Tommy John surgery, hasn’t pitched in a major league game since the delayed Opening Day of the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season. The two-time Cy Young Award winner threw six innings that July day before being shut down for the year.

Prior to 2021, Verlander had been Houston’s Opening Day starter every season since his arrival via trade during the 2017 season. Prior to the start of spring training, Verlander’s offseason workout had him aligned for a potential Opening Day start.

“Could I have tried to build up for opening day? Yes,” Verlander said. “But after talking to the doctors, the coaches, everybody involved, it just didn’t make lot of sense to put myself through that stress for just one start.”

Verlander threw four scoreless innings against Washington on Tuesday in West Palm Beach, Fla., allowing two hits. He struck out six and walked one.

Overall this spring, the righthander hasn’t permitted a run in 8⅔ innings and given up just five hits. He’s fanned 10 and walked three.

Naylor back in swing

It didn’t take a severe ankle injury to ignite Josh Naylor’s love of baseball. But time away from the game definitely deepened his appreciation.

Nine months after a frightening collision ended his season, the Guardians’ 24-year-old outfielder-first baseman is resuming his career.

After playing on minor league fields in the last week, Naylor was in the lineup for his first spring training game Tuesday, batting fifth and playing right field against Milwaukee in Goodyear, Ariz. He doubled in his first at-bat.

“It felt great to do it again,” Naylor said last week. “I’m trying to keep myself under control.”

Naylor, the 12th overall pick by the Miami in 2015, was traded to San Diego the following year. Cleveland acquired him in a nine-player deal at the 2020 trading deadline.

He had played in 69 of the team’s 74 games last year, with seven home runs and a .253 batting average, when trouble struck.

Last June 27 in Minnesota, Naylor was in right field and chasing a shallow fly ball when he collided with second baseman Ernie Clement. Jorge Polanco wound up with a single — Naylor wasn’t so fortunate.

Naylor was taken to a hospital and was diagnosed with a “closed fracture and dislocation of the right ankle.” He underwent surgery later that week to repair those injuries, in addition to torn ligaments in the ankle.

“It was difficult, but I tried to take all the positives out of it, be the best teammate I could be,” Naylor said. “Fill them with energy, love, excitement. That was also important for me in helping me feel better. It was great to not go into that ‘Woe is me’ type of mentality.”

Guardians manager Terry Francona wasn’t surprised at Naylor’s positivity in the wake of adversity. Naylor agreed with his manager’s assessment.

“I think it did teach me a lot about myself. It really brought out the love of the game more for me,” he said.

“Being sidelined, you think about everything you want to do on the field, and I just tried to use everything as motivation and ammunition for when I got back to playing,” he said.

Talking about his rehab experience, Naylor said, “The people I met were well worth it. It was a humbling experience all the way around. I got to work with a ton of different athletes, see athletes from different sports.”

White Sox trade for Haseley

The White Sox added to their outfield depth, acquiring Adam Haseley in a trade with the Phillies.

Chicago sent minor league pitcher McKinley Moore to Philadelphia for Haseley, a .264 hitter over parts of three big league seasons. Outfielder Blake Rutherford was designed for assignment by the reigning AL Central champions to make room on their 40-man roster.

The White Sox lost Andrew Vaughn on Sunday when he got hurt making a diving catch in the outfield. The 23-year-old Vaughn, the No. 3 pick in the 2019 amateur draft, was diagnosed with a hip pointer, but he could start playing in games again in a week or two.

Haseley was selected by Philadelphia with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2017 amateur draft. He has appeared in 72 games in center field, 35 in left, and 19 in right.

He made his big league debut in 2019, batting .266 with five homers and 26 RBIs in 67 games.

Haseley was the Phillies’ Opening Day center fielder last year, but he appeared in just nine games with the big league club. He hit .233 in 56 games in the minors.

Burnes wins the job

Corbin Burnes’s Cy Young Award-winning performance last year has resulted in him getting the Opening Day assignment for the Brewers this season.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell announced said Burnes would start the Brewers’ April 7 opener against the Cubs at Wrigley Field. The Cubs haven’t yet named their starting pitcher for that game.

Burnes, 27, has been one of baseball’s best pitchers the last two seasons after struggling through a difficult 2019 campaign.

He went 1-5 with an 8.82 ERA in 2019 but followed that up by going 4-1 with a 2.11 ERA in the pandemic-delayed 2020 season. Last season, Burnes went 11-5 with an MLB-leading 2.43 ERA and struck out 234 while issuing only 34 walks in 167 innings.

This will be Burnes’s first opening day start. Brandon Woodruff started the Brewers’ season opener each of the last two years.