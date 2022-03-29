Tuesday’s Red Sox spring training report: Pirates take Nick Pivetta deep

Breakdown: Nick Pivetta allowed three runs over four-plus innings as the Red Sox lost for the fifth time in six games. Hoy Park and Daniel Vogelbach had solo homers off Pivetta and Kevin Newman a three-run shot off Jake Diekman in the sixth inning. The Sox had nine hits but left 10 on base. Ceddanne Rafaela, a 21-year-old outfielder, had a two-run homer in the ninth for the Sox. It came off former Sox reliever Austin Brice.

Next: The Sox host the Braves at JetBlue Park on Wednesday at 1:05 p.m. Tanner Houck will get the start against Ian Anderson. Will Smith also is scheduled to pitch for the Braves, so be careful what you say. The game will be on NESN.

Advertisement

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.